Windows 11 will reach more computers in 2022

Launched in early October, the Windows 11 brought several changes, such as the new Start menu, which appears centralized and abandons dynamic blocks. The return of widgets, simplifying the visualization of information in apps without opening them, also draws attention.

Another highlight is the incorporation of more native applications to the system, including the teams, which gained popularity during the pandemic. One Microsoft Store renewed, facilitating access to numerous programs, games and other content, it is also present.

These and other news have many people eager to use the updated system. On the submission date, Microsoft began releasing the download, but not everyone had access to the software right away.

Windows 11 is now available on some computers.Source: Unsplash

The first computers to receive Windows 11 were new devices from brands like Dell and Lenovo, which leave the factory with the pre-installed version. Members of the big tech testing program (Windows Insider) also had early access to the system’s beta.

When will my computer be upgraded to Windows 11?

After the new computers, the Microsoft started to make available the Windows 11 update for PCs and notebooks with Windows 10. The update release is divided into stages, serving the machines according to the device’s eligibility to receive the stable version.

At launch, the Redmond giant confirmed that all qualifying devices must be upgraded by mid-2022. However, the company has not released an official schedule, causing confusion among users.

The new version of Windows is designed for games.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

The company said only that the update date for Windows 11 “will vary by device”, depending on compatibility with the new version. Other factors will also be taken into account, causing many users to wait a few months until their turn comes.

Therefore, it is recommended to check your computer’s compatibility with Windows 11 and wait for the update to be available for your PC, in case it is eligible for the update.

Minimum requirements

Before updating the operating system, you need to make sure your computer is compatible with the recently released version. The manufacturer was more demanding in relation to these details, but stressed that the rules are necessary for greater security.

Check out the minimum requirements for Windows 11:

Processor: 1GHz, with two or more cores on a supported 64-bit processor.

1GHz, with two or more cores on a supported 64-bit processor. RAM memory: 4 GB.

4 GB. Storage: 64GB.

64GB. System firmware: UEFI, compatible with secure boot.

UEFI, compatible with secure boot. Trusted Platform Module (TPM): version 2.0.

version 2.0. Graphics card: compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. Screen: 9 inches, with 720p (HD) resolution.

9 inches, with 720p (HD) resolution. Network connection: Internet connectivity to configure Windows 11 Home Edition and register for a Microsoft account.

There are still other requirements, such as having the Windows 10 version 2004 or later for the upgrade. Furthermore, the installation of certain applications has specific requirements, prompting the user to confirm them in advance.

Remember that Microsoft provides a tool capable of verify that the computer is compatible with Windows 11, the PC Health Check app. Just install it and click “Check Compatibility” for it to run the tests.

How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

Does your device meet the requirements? So wait for the time to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, remembering that the upgrade is free for those who run the previous version with an original license.

When the new generation is available for your PC, you will receive a notification via Windows Update, Microsoft’s official update service. After the alert arrives, open the update tool, in the “Settings” of the system, and click on “Check for updates”.

The Windows 11 update will be extended in 2022.Source: Pixabay

Then download the new build and follow the steps shown on the screen to finish the migration process to the latest version of Windows. Note that the update may take a while to complete, in addition to restarting your computer several times — if you have a notebook, leave it plugged in so you don’t run out of power during the process.

Another alternative is to download and install Windows 11 from the Microsoft website, option for those who have not yet received the notification from Windows Update, but have a compatible device. Waiting for the alert is the most recommended, however if you want to try the update through the Microsoft page, check out the step-by-step instructions in this TecMundo tutorial.