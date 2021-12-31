With 11 deaths caused by flu, PE government announces more beds: ‘we are experiencing an H3N2 epidemic in the Covid pandemic’, says secretary | Pernambuco

The number of records of deaths caused by the flu almost doubled, going from five to 11, in Pernambuco, in one week. The information is from the Secretary of Health of the state, André Longo, who announced the opening of more beds for patients with respiratory problems. “We are experiencing an H3N2 epidemic within the Covid pandemic,” he declared. (see video above ).

The information was passed on during a press conference held at the headquarters of the State Health Department in the neighborhood of Bongi, in the west of Recife, on Thursday.

According to him, all the people who died had preponderant risk factors. The state reported that, in the penultimate week of 2021, it recorded a 59% increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) cases.

1 of 3 State Secretary of Health André Longo spoke about the problems caused by the flu — Photo: Pedro Alves/g1 State Secretary of Health André Longo spoke about the problems caused by the flu — Photo: Pedro Alves/g1

“We have already totaled more than 2.4 thousand cases of influenza in the last two weeks, especially and 11 deaths, which shows that the virus is circulating very strongly in our state,” he said.

This week, the government said, there were 583 cases of respiratory syndrome. In 15 days, the growth was 46%.

The number of requests for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) increased by 68% compared to the previous week and 61% in 15 days.

This high was caused by Influenza, which reached 2,466 confirmed cases in all macroregions of the state. “We are experiencing the epidemic above all in Greater Recife,” said Longo.

According to the State Health Department (SES), Pernambuco accounts for 2,449 cases of the new strain of subtype A (H3N2) and 17 non-subtypeable cases. Of the total records, 139 (5.6%) had Srg.

According to Longo, the positivity of Influenza reached levels above 60%, since the penultimate week of December.

“In relation to Covid-19, the overall positivity remains stable in tests processed by both antigen and Lacen, between 4 and 6% positivity in recent weeks”, he commented.

“We haven’t seen an increase in positivity for Covid-19 cases at this time, but there is a large increase in influenza positivity in the state,” he added.

Epidemic is the name given when there is an increase in cases of a certain disease, followed by a peak and then a decrease. A pandemic, on the other hand, is defined as an epidemic that occurs, at the same time, in several places around the world.

2 of 3 Hospital Otávio de Freitas is located in the Sancho neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife — Photo: Reproduction/ Google Street View Hospital Otávio de Freitas is located in the Sancho neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife — Photo: Reproduction/ Google Street View

Because of the increase in flu cases, the government of Pernambuco has opened 193 new beds for patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), since Friday (24). According to the state secretary of Health, André Longo, 36 ICU vacancies were opened on Wednesday (29).

According to SES, the vast majority of beds are located in the capital of Pernambuco, in the following health units:

Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (32 infirmary beds);

Reference Hospital to Covid-19 Boa Viagem Unit (10 infirmary beds);

Hospital Maria Lucinda (10 beds in the infirmary and 6 in the ICU);

Hospital Maria Vitória (10 ICU beds);

Evangelical Hospital (10 infirmary beds);

Hospital Apami Vitória (40 infirmary beds);

Hospital Otávio de Freitas (10 ICU beds).

In addition to Recife, the cities of Vitória de Santo Antão, Olinda and São Lourenço da Mata also received new beds in the following health units:

Hospital Santa Maria, in Vitória de Santo Antão (20 infirmary beds);

Brites de Albuquerque Hospital, in Olinda (20 in the infirmary and 10 in the ICU);

Hospital Maria Vitória, in São Lourenço da Mata (15);

3 of 3 Hospital Agamenon Magalhães, located in the North Zone of Recife, was one of the places that received new beds — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View Hospital Agamenon Magalhães, located in the North Zone of Recife, was one of the places that received new beds — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View

On this Thursday, ICU occupancy was around 90% in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. “That’s why we are opening new beds. Remembering that there are still beds in the interior of the state”, he said.

“We had more than 150 idle beds in regions 2, 3 and 4, where Influenza has not yet arrived with much force. We have the first signs that it is arriving with more force now in the Agreste. It’s been a strong wave. Most likely because it is this Darwin variant that many people were not protected from it, even those who took the vaccine”, he said.

“A person exposes himself and brings the virus into the house. It is essential to care for the elderly, children and people with comorbidities. These people need protection,” he said.

Longo stated that, on this Thursday (30), more spaces should be reserved for people with srag. Ten beds should be created at Hospital Otávio de Freitas, in Sancho, in the West Zone, and another ten at Hospital Memorial Guararapes, in Jaboatão, in the Metropolitan Region.

The secretary stated that “there is still a forecast of 108 more beds in the ICU and 95 in the ward in the coming days”. “We are prospecting and evaluating this. It is a difficult period for the mobilization of health professionals because it is a recess period ”, he observed.

According to André Longo, the vast majority of contamination is happening inside people’s homes.

The manager also said that “it is not time to talk about carnival” “We are going to look at the figures for the first half of January in order to make a final decision about carnival. We are now going to focus on taking care of ourselves and being careful over the next few days and avoid unnecessary exposure”, he declared.

For the manager, it is necessary to prevent people from becoming agents of contamination. “Those who expose themselves inappropriately can be an agent of contamination for a loved one”, he said.

Longo also guided people. He stated that flu frames “usually are light frames”.

“We have been guiding people to try to isolate themselves, […] get tested for flu-like symptoms […] and use the attendant at home to be guided”.

Regarding the most serious cases, the secretary stated that, if the person has a persistent fever or any change in behavior, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, they should go to the clinic. These are symptoms that should take a person to a health unit.” .