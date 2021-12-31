With 193,000 doses left, health advises the population to vaccinate against Influenza – Cities

Influenza vaccine dose. (Photo: SES)

With the recent records of cases and deaths from H3N2 in Mato Grosso do Sul, the SES (State Department of Health of Mato Grosso do Sul), made available the remaining doses of vaccine against Influenza for the 79 municipalities, with the intention of to expand the offer of the vaccine to the entire general population.

Currently, Mato Grosso do Sul has 193,558 doses of vaccines against Influenza in stock in the cold chain of 79 municipalities and another 29,000 in stock at the State Coordination of Epidemiological Surveillance of SES.

The Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, highlighted the importance of vaccination by the population. “It is important that those people who have not yet taken any dose against Influenza get vaccinated! The vaccine is available to the general population from six months of age onwards. So, who has not yet taken it, look for a health unit to get immunized”, asked the secretary.

The 23rd National Influenza Vaccination Campaign, carried out by the Ministry of Health from April 12 to July 9, 2021, aimed to vaccinate priority groups that were previously defined by the agency, seeking to ensure the achievement of the coverage target 90% vaccine in the established groups – an index that reached 76.7% by 12/30.

With the extension of the campaign, the leftovers of the vaccines were destined to the entire population from six months of age while supplies last. The assistant secretary of State for Health, Crhistinne Maymone, also warns that the population needs to be aware of the symptoms of the disease. “Those who present symptoms such as headache, sore throat, body pain, cough, runny nose, fever should avoid going to the end-of-the-year festivities and looking for a health unit,” he commented.

The military advisor to the State Department of Health, Colonel Marcello Fraiha, recalls that although the State has registered cases of Influenza, this is no time for panic.

“But it is necessary to follow all biosafety protocols – such as using a mask, hand hygiene and physical distance, as well as taking the vaccine against Influenza. We have been following the Influenza historical series since 2009 in the State, in 2016 alone, 116 deaths were registered and this year three were registered so far. It is important that the population protect itself”, he advised.

Since the beginning of the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign, the estimated target audience able to receive the immunizing agent in the Vaccination Campaign was 1,081,975 people. Thus, the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health sent to the State the amount of 1,287,200 doses against Influenza, of which 1,061,473 were applied until December 30, 2021.

victims – The State Department of Health registered this Thursday (30), the third death by H3N2. The new case is a 55-year-old woman, resident in the city of Dourados, with symptoms onset on December 23, entering the UPA on December 27, and dying in the red area of ​​the UPA on December 28th.

The first death took place on December 21 in Campo Grande. This is a 21-year-old who entered CRS Nova Bahia on December 20, was transferred to the HRMS, but did not resist. The second death was registered on Tuesday (28), in the city of Corumbá. This is a 76-year-old elderly woman who was hospitalized at Santa Casa de Corumbá.

The three cases were analyzed by Lacen MS and confirmed for Influenza A (H3N2).