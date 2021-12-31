With an eye on Abu Dhabi, Leila Pereira and Barros define a strategy for Palmeiras to win the Club World Cup

After signing Rafael Navarro, Eduard Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba, Palmeiras continues in the market looking for more reinforcements to qualify the two-time champion squad of Libertadores. The reason for being active in this transfer window is due to the fact that Leila Pereira wants to win the World Club title, next February, in the UAE.

However, in the board’s view, holding on to the squad that won two Libertadores in the same year is a great triumph for Palmeiras to return from Abu Dhabi with the World Club title. For this reason, Leila Pereira has already warned Anderson Barros that he is not to sell any player until the middle of February. The information is from the Globoesporte.com reporting team.

There is concern because names like Luan, Ron, Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Wesley, have been receiving some polls since last season. Luckily, there was still no proposal that would please the aforementioned athletes and the club. As it has a stable financial situation, Alviverde should only sell a player if a possible offer pleases everyone.

The window in Europe opens next Saturday (1), however, Leila Pereira understands that she has given the ball market a vision that will not get rid of its athletes before the Club World Cup.

It is worth remembering that for the 2022 season, Leila Pereira and the club’s COF set a goal of 140 million in player sales. However, the president believes that this will be possible from the mid-year window.