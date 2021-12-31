With Pepe’s goal, Porto wins Benfica again and leaves the rival far from the fight for the title | portuguese football

Benfica was commanded by acting Nelson Verissimo, who should stay ahead of the team until the end of the current season. With the defeat, Encarnados see rivals Porto and Sporting even further apart in the lead of the Portuguese Championship.

Porto dominated the first half and built a good advantage in the opening 45 minutes. At 34, Taremi made a good play on the right, Fábio Vieira got the ball inside the area and finished well, crossed. Shortly after, Otávio crossed as far as the right, and former Grêmio Pepê headed for the net. It was the Brazilian striker’s third goal of the season.

1 of 2 Pepê celebrates his goal for Porto in the derby against Benfica — Photo: Hugo Delgado/EFE Pepê celebrates his goal for Porto in the derby against Benfica — Photo: Hugo Delgado/EFE

Benfica rehearsed a reaction right after the break. In the first minute of the second stage, Rafa Silva got a great low cross from the right, between the scorer’s legs, and Yaremchuk completed it on the second pole to reduce the score. But any hope of the Encarnados disappeared shortly afterwards, when captain André Almeida was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Even with one less, Benfica almost reached the tie with a shot from the right of Gonçalo Ramos, in a counterattack, which Zaidu saved on the line. The punishment for the missed chance would come next. At 23, Taremi received it from Vitinha inside the area, pulled it to the left hand and finished well: 3-1.

2 of 2 Everton Cebolinha in action for Benfica in the derby against Porto at Estádio do Dragão — Photo: Hugo Delgado/EFE Everton Cebolinha in action for Benfica in the derby against Porto at Estádio do Dragão — Photo: Hugo Delgado/EFE

Defender Morato, full-back Gilberto and forward Everton Cebolinha, who played as an open midfielder on the left, were the Brazilians starting at Benfica. Porto had only Pepê and the Portuguese-Brazilian Otávio.

Porto completed eight unbeaten games in the derby. The last defeat was on March 2, 2019. Benfica has only two wins in the last 18 times the two rivals have faced each other.