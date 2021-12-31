With the departure of Luxembourg, Pará terminates the pre-contract with Cruzeiro

Right-back Pará, ex-Santos, terminated his pre-contract with Cruzeiro this Thursday. The player had closed with the Fox in early December, after he decided to leave Peixe.

According to OTB Sports, which takes care of the career of Pará, the decision was made due to the departure of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The big reason why the full-back accepted to defend Cruzeiro was the presence of the experienced coach, with whom he had already worked in his career.

Thus, Pará is back in the market and looking for a new club. The athlete’s agency is even holding advanced talks to define the 35-year-old player’s new club. “The athlete’s fate must be sealed in the first days of 2022”, according to OTB.

Last season, Pará played 40 games for Santos and scored a goal. The athlete dropped in performance compared to 2020 and lost space in Peixe.

At the time of this publication, Cruzeiro has not commented on the termination of Pará.

Check out the full note from the OTB Sports agency:

“The OTB informs that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro for the termination of the pre-contract that the lateral Pará signed with the club, on 12/04/2021. The athlete, who had refused other proposals, to return to work with Vanderlei Luxembourg, opted to follow another path after the departure of the coach of the Mineira team command. The OTB also informs that it maintains advanced conversations to define the future of the player in a new club. The athlete’s fate should be sealed in the first days of 2022 .”

