With two Libertadores, Abel Ferreira is named best coach in America

The coach Abel Ferreira was elected, this Friday (31), the best coach in South America by the newspaper El País. The Portuguese is the first European to win the award.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

To win the title, the coach had to overcome the competition of two other finalists, these being Marcelo Gallardo, Argentine champion for River Plate, and Lionel Scaloni, champion of Copa América for Argentina. The Palestinian commander received the most votes (36%).

In 2021, Abel Ferreira won two Libertadores and a Copa do Brasil. The first continental cup, won in January, refers to last season. The second was raised in November, when they beat Flamengo by 2-1 at the Centenário stadium.

Gustavo Gómez was running for the King of America award, but ended up in third place. The winner was Julián Alvarez.

Palm trees” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Palm trees” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Summary: Fans excited about Coutinho and duration of contracts at Palmeiras Retrospective: the main moments of Palmeiras in 2021 CHECK THE DURATION OF THE CONTRACT FOR EACH PALMEIRAS PLAYER Remember the most random moments of Palmeiras in recent years Check out the winners of the Our Lecture 2021 Trophy

READ MORE