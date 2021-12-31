With Wesley, Nikão and Marinho under analysis, Inter prepares an attacking package for Medina | International

Alexander Medina’s Inter began to take shape in the attack with hits from Wesley, from Aston Villa, from England, and Nikão, from Athletico. In addition to them, the direction is closely following the situation of Marinho, who should not stay at Santos, but would have a predisposition to play abroad.

The first hit comes from Wesley Moraes, a Brazilian center forward who built his career in Europe, stood out in Belgium and reached the millionaire Premier League in August 2019.

In England, however, it has not yet taken hold. In the last two years, he has played less than 30 games there and scored six goals. In September, he returned on loan to Club Brugge, where he shone between 2016 and 2019. But a knee injury in January 2020 hampered the 25-year-old striker’s rise.

Although Inter remain silent, the ge found that the loan for a year is enshrined between the gauchos and the English. Just sign the contract. The agreement does not provide for a purchase option at the end of the period.

The other Colorado bet to reinforce the attack is Nikão, who had the best season of his career in 2021 for Athletico. Despite the South American title, with the right to a scored goal, and the runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, the attacking midfielder understands that the time is to seek new air.

According to the report, Colorado has presented a career plan for the 29-year-old, who is looking forward to a long, four-year contract. São Paulo is also trying to hire, but the situation with the team from Rio Grande do Sul is more “advanced”, as he heard ge.

– In defining the names, we put the coach’s way of playing, it combines with our cast and the projection that we make. Among the gaps we have, it is the attack from the point. If there is an opportunity, we will do more than one (hiring) in this position to meet our needs and expectations that we outline for next year – admitted executive Paulo Bracks.

The second option to play on Cacique Medina’s attacking side can be Marinho, from Santos. The attacker does not intend to remain in Peixe in 2022, however, he places the foreign market as a priority.

The other possibility is to offer players from the Colorado squad and the definitive departure of striker Marcos Guilherme, who is on loan until mid-2022, to Santos.

Inter showed interest and already talked to the athlete’s fatigue. There hasn’t been an official proposal yet, but the team from Rio Grande do Sul has a debt of around R$4.9 million from the sale of Eduardo Sasha to São Paulo..

– (Medina) He is a coach whose characteristics are strength, winning duels, fighting for the first and second balls, verticality, aggressiveness, intensity. We already have names to present to the committee and in the coming days to the fans – quoted the executive colorado.