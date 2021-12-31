Without César Tralli, Jornal Hoje has the best Wednesday on Ibope in 14 weeks· TV News

Without César Tralli and with Roberto Kovalick — the titleholder’s replacement in the end-of-year shift, Jornal Hoje achieved an average of 11.3 points on Wednesday (29) — the best rating for this day of the week since September 22. Globo’s newscast also obtained a 26.8% share (share) in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Jornal Hoje aired from 1:25 pm to 2:38 pm, when 42% of televisions in the São Paulo region were tuned. The year-end recess period of many companies may have contributed to the good result of the newsletter.

On Record, Jornal da Record was the most watched program on Wednesday (29) with 8.1 points. The Bible and Somos Chama o Coração registered their worst ibopes on this day of the week: 7.1 and 6.5 points, respectively.

See below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.9
Good morning São Paulo7.4
Good morning Brazil8.0
More you6.8
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.5
SP111.0
Globe Sports11.0
Newspaper Today11.3
The Carnation and the Rose11.6
Afternoon Session: Master’s Trick12.2
The clone15.1
Workout15.7
in the times of the emperor16.6
SP220.1
The More Life the Better!20.2
National Newspaper22.5
a place in the sun22.4
Faith in Life (special series)17.1
Passport to Freedom10.1
Globo Newspaper6.9
Gonna Cola6.6
Owl 1: The Tenant4.9
Owl 2: The Revenge3.8
Hour 13.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.9
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)1.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)2,3
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays4.2
JR 24h (morning)3.8
General balance7.1
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.2
City Alert6.6
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.0
Journal of Record8.1
The Bible7.1
when you call the heart6.5
City Alert – Major Cases5.8
JR 24h (dawn)4.1
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
First Impact3.3
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.3.2
Chest Award Coupon2.7
Family Cases2.6
Jequiti Wheel Wheel2.7
gossiping3.0
sea ​​of ​​love4.2
Tomorrow is forever5.8
I give you life6.0
SBT Brazil5.3
Angel’s face7.0
Chest Award Coupon6.0
Mouse program6.5
the night4.0
Operation Mosque2.9
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact2.4

