Without César Tralli, Jornal Hoje has the best Wednesday on Ibope in 14 weeks· TV News

Without César Tralli and with Roberto Kovalick — the titleholder’s replacement in the end-of-year shift, Jornal Hoje achieved an average of 11.3 points on Wednesday (29) — the best rating for this day of the week since September 22. Globo’s newscast also obtained a 26.8% share (share) in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Jornal Hoje aired from 1:25 pm to 2:38 pm, when 42% of televisions in the São Paulo region were tuned. The year-end recess period of many companies may have contributed to the good result of the newsletter.

On Record, Jornal da Record was the most watched program on Wednesday (29) with 8.1 points. The Bible and Somos Chama o Coração registered their worst ibopes on this day of the week: 7.1 and 6.5 points, respectively.

See below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.9 Good morning São Paulo 7.4 Good morning Brazil 8.0 More you 6.8 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.5 SP1 11.0 Globe Sports 11.0 Newspaper Today 11.3 The Carnation and the Rose 11.6 Afternoon Session: Master’s Trick 12.2 The clone 15.1 Workout 15.7 in the times of the emperor 16.6 SP2 20.1 The More Life the Better! 20.2 National Newspaper 22.5 a place in the sun 22.4 Faith in Life (special series) 17.1 Passport to Freedom 10.1 Globo Newspaper 6.9 Gonna Cola 6.6 Owl 1: The Tenant 4.9 Owl 2: The Revenge 3.8 Hour 1 3.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.9 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 1.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 2,3 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 4.2 JR 24h (morning) 3.8 General balance 7.1 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.2 City Alert 6.6 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.0 Journal of Record 8.1 The Bible 7.1 when you call the heart 6.5 City Alert – Major Cases 5.8 JR 24h (dawn) 4.1 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 First Impact 3.3 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3.2 Chest Award Coupon 2.7 Family Cases 2.6 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2.7 gossiping 3.0 sea ​​of ​​love 4.2 Tomorrow is forever 5.8 I give you life 6.0 SBT Brazil 5.3 Angel’s face 7.0 Chest Award Coupon 6.0 Mouse program 6.5 the night 4.0 Operation Mosque 2.9 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact 2.4

Source: Broadcasters