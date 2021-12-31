Woman tests positive for Covid during flight and spends four hours in the bathroom on a plane – Mundo

The American Marisa Fotieo revealed, through a viral on TikTok, that it went on four hours isolated in the bathroom of an airplane after testing positive for Covid-19 during a flight to Switzerland. She felt her throat heat up from the trip and took a quick test that she carried in her bag.

The case took place last December 20 on an Icelandair flight. The teacher was traveling with her father and brother to Switzerland, with a connection in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she initiated a quarantine.

SEE VIDEO:

@marisaefotieo Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. #luxuryliving #imsolucky #covid #vaccinated #fyp #viralvideotiktok #quarantine ♬ I’m So Lucky Lucky – Grandzz

“There were 150 people on the flight and my biggest fear was to pass [Covid] for them,” the American told the newspaper today. She offered to stay the rest of the flight to Iceland in the bathroom, where she received food and water from flight attendants.

Quarantine on TikTok

“Hello to Icelandair for my VIP quarantine facilities,” said Marisa in a video on TikTok on the 21st, which has already passed 4.4 million views.

Since then, she has been updating her followers. The primary school teacher must end the quarantine this Thursday (30).

She spent Christmas Eve alone in her hotel room, and showed that company employees had sent her food and gifts and Christmas decorations.