Woman tests positive for Covid in flight and is isolated in bathroom for 3 hours

After a woman tested positive for Covid-19 mid-flight, the bathroom became her seat for the next few hours.

Marisa Fotieo was on an Icelandair airline flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 19, en route to her final destination in Switzerland, with her brother and father.

Before the flight, Fotieo told the CNN who did two PCR tests and about five rapid tests, all with negative results. But after an hour and a half of the flight, Fotieo began to have a sore throat.

“The gears started turning in my brain and I thought, ‘O, I’m just going to test it.’ It would make me feel better,” Fotieo told CNN. “It was immediately positive.”

Fotieo, who is fully vaccinated and got the booster, she’s a Chicago kindergarten teacher. It tests consistently because it works with an unvaccinated population.

When he received the results in the bathroom of the plane, flying over the Atlantic Ocean, said he began to panic.

“The first flight attendant I met was Rocky. I was hysterical, I was crying,” said Fotieo. “I was nervous for my family I just had dinner with. I was nervous about the other people on the plane. I was nervous about myself.”

Ragnhildur Eiríksdóttir, or Rocky, the flight attendant Fotieo found, helped to calm her down.

“Of course it’s a stressor when something like this happens, but that’s part of our job,” Eiríksdóttir told CNN.

The stewardess said she did her best to try to rearrange the seats so that Fotieo could sit alone in one seat, but the flight was full.

“When she came back and told me she couldn’t find enough seats, I opted to stay in the bathroom because I didn’t want to be around other people on the flight,” said Fotieo.

A note was placed on the bathroom door saying it was out of order and that this was Fotieo’s new seat for the rest of the trip.

THE CNN contacted Icelandair this Thursday (30) to comment, but has not yet received an answer.

Policies vary between airlines on how to handle a positive passenger for coronavirus. This happens weeks after the United States and other countries have restricted travel amid the spread of Omicron variant.

She stayed inside the bathroom for about three hours. Eiríksdóttir continually checked it and provided plenty of food and drink.

“I was shocked that I was missing a family trip. I was shocked to be alone in Iceland. I was shocked to have 20 families at home who have just welcomed me into their classroom,” Fotieo said.

While inside the bathroom, she said she purchased Internet access and made phone calls to let the school know. Her too made one video for the TikTok, which has been viewed over 4.3 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

Fotieo said she didn’t feel crammed into the bathroom and was glad she wasn’t in the main cabin with the rest of the passengers, one of whom was her 70-year-old father.

Quarantine in Iceland

As soon as the plane landed in Iceland, Fotieo and his family were the last to disembark.

As her brother and father did not show any symptoms, they were free to take the connecting flight to Switzerland. Fotieo had a rapid test and a PCR at the airport, both positive, she said.

She was then transported to a Red Cross hotel, where her 10 days of quarantine began.

Doctors examined her three times a day, she was given meals and medication was readily available. “Honestly, it was an easy experience,” said Fotieo. “It’s partially due to Rocky and the race of the Icelandic people. Everyone here is so kind.”

During her quarantine, she continued to document the experience on TikTok. She even received Christmas presents and snacks from Eiríksdóttir, with whom she kept in touch on social media.

“I knew she was going to be alone in Iceland,” Eiríksdóttir said. “So, even if it’s isolated, if you have someone there who can bring you something that’s good. So I just had to be that someone.”

Fotieo’s last day of quarantine was December 30th and her family planned to meet her on that occasion. They will be able to experience Iceland together to make up for lost time, as their flight back to the US will be on January 3rd.

And Fotieo has plans to meet Eiríksdóttir before she leaves the country. Eiríksdóttir also mentioned visiting Fotieo when she flew to Chicago.

“Coming from that experience, I have a new friend and a new perspective on what flight attendants need to do,” said Fotieo. “Rocky and the flight crew took care of me, but they also had to deal with the other passengers on the flight.”

With information from Channon Hodge and Mackenzie Happe of CNN

This content was originally created in English. original version