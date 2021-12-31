Women call for changes at Foxconn plant in India

Protests shed light on working conditions at Foxconn’s factory. Photo: REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan

Workers organize protests after a series of food poisoning cases;

Protests shed light on living and working conditions at Foxconn;

Apple and Foxconn found that some worker housing did not meet standards;

For women assembling iPhones at a Foxconn factory in south India, overcrowded dorms with no flushing and food sometimes full of worms were problems to be faced in the workplace. But when contaminated food made more than 250 workers sick in cases of food poisoning, it culminated in a protest that closed a factory where 17,000 people were working, according to Reuters.

The protests shed light on living and working conditions at Foxconn, a central company for Apple’s supply chain. The turmoil comes at a time when the company is ramping up production of its iPhone 13 and shareholders are pressing the company to provide greater transparency about working conditions at suppliers.

Workers slept on housing floor

Reuters spoke with six women who worked at the Foxconn factory near Chennai. All asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation at work or from the police. Workers slept on the floor in rooms, which accommodated between six and 30 women, five said. Two workers said the barracks they lived in had toilets without running water.

According to one of the workers to the agency, “People who live in hostels have always had one illness or another, skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning,” another worker, a 21-year-old woman who left the factory, told Reuters after the protest. Previous cases of food poisoning have involved one or two workers, she said.

Apple and Foxconn said on Wednesday they had discovered that some dormitories and cafeterias used by factory employees did not meet required standards. The facility has been placed “on parole” and Apple will ensure its strict standards are met before the factory reopens, a company spokesman told Reuters.

After the protests, food safety inspectors visited the hostel where the food poisoning outbreak occurred and closed the dormitory kitchen after finding rats and poor drainage. The women who work at the Foxconn factory earn the equivalent of about $140 (about 780 reais) a month and pay the company manager for housing and food while working at the factory.

Most of the workers are between 18 and 22 years old and come from rural areas of Tamil Nadu, said the head of a women’s union. The factory’s monthly remuneration is more than a third higher than the minimum wage for these jobs, according to state government guidelines. The laws governing housing for working women in the state require each person to receive at least 12 square meters of living space and require that the housing meet fire safety and hygiene standards set by local authorities, according to Reuters.