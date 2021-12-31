Workers can receive up to R$10 thousand!

With the request for review in progress, workers benefiting from the Severance Indemnity Fund need to pay attention. If the review is paid in the coming months, the amounts can reach up to 10 thousand reais, however, this depends on two important factors: the length of service and the salary received. Follow the reading and know how to request the FGTS review!

Read more: Check out the confirmed social benefits for 2022!

The objective of the review is to increase the employees’ profits, however, before requesting it, it must be taken into account if there were many job changes and if the remuneration values ​​were low. Especially for people who have changed a lot of work, the request may not be advantageous.

The request for review is an option for beneficiaries while waiting for a decision by the Supreme Court on the Referential Rate. This rate calculates the readjustment of the benefit according to inflation, but since 1999 it has been zeroed, so it does not yield as it should in the workers’ accounts.

For now, it is known that the STF came to declare the fee as unconstitutional, however the plenary has yet to validate the decision. Until then there is no date for the trial.

An alternative that has been the subject of discussions is the replacement of the Referential Rate by some other index. Experts in the field of economics defend that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) should be used instead.

Can those who have already withdrawn part of the benefit request the review?

Yes. The review also applies to people who have already withdrawn part or all of the FGTS balance, therefore, they are entitled to monetary correction. In this type of situation, the moment when the value was in Caixa is taken into account.

How to order

If you have been working for a company for many years and the salaries received were higher than the amounts paid to the FGTS, it is recommended to request a review. For this, the request can be made on the benefit’s website, at Caixa Econômica Federal agencies or through a lawyer with a lawsuit.

Necessary documents:

Check the list of documents to submit when requesting the review:

FGTS extracts from 1999 to date;

Copy of proof of current residency;

Copies of CPF and RG (or national driver’s license);

Documents that serve to prove the employment relationship (for example, work card).

Now that you know who can request the review and how to do it, don’t miss out on upcoming news and secure your benefit!