Writer Lya Luft dies aged 83 in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

The writer Lya Luft died at dawn this Thursday (30) in Porto Alegre, according to her daughter, Suzana Luft. Born in Santa Cruz do Sul, she was 83 years old. Lya died at home.

Writers and authorities mourn Lya’s death

According to Suzana, Lya had been fighting a melanoma for 7 months, a cancer that had already been discovered to metastasize. She was hospitalized but asked to go home before Christmas. Also according to the daughter, Lya died in her sleep.

The farewell ceremony must be restricted to the family.

The governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, expressed regret for the death. “RS loses one of its biggest names in literature. Lya Luft leaves us at 83 and opens a gap that is difficult to fill. May God comfort family and friends,” he posted.

The Riograndense Academy of Letters also manifested itself. “I communicate the death of Lya Luft, our writer of the year, this morning. Our honor arrived in time and brought joy to her last days”, informed the organization’s president, Rafael Bán Jacobsen.

Daughter of German descendants, she was encouraged by her parents to develop the habit of reading in her childhood. After attending the then Primary and Scientific Education, she spent a year in Porto Alegre, in 1955, attending the Escola Normal at Colégio Americano.

She returned to Santa Cruz do Sul to complete the Escola Normal. He returned to the Capital to attend college in 1959. At the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), Lya completed the course in Anglo-Germanic Letters in 1963.

She completed two master’s degrees: one in Linguistics, also at PUCRS, in 1975, and the other in Brazilian Literature, at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), in 1978. Between 1969 and 1982, she was a professor of Linguistics at Faculdade Porto -Alegrense (FAPA). She stopped teaching due to her writing career.

With Celso Pedro Luft, he had three children: Suzana, in 1965; André, in 1966; and Eduardo, in 1969. Lya’s marriage to Celso lasted until 1985.

Until the end of her life, she was the partner of Vicente de Britto Pereira, her third husband.

Lya Luft talks about passion for literature: ‘I was lucky to work with my great love’

Lya began working with the literary world in the early 1960s, as a translator of works in German and English.

Between 1964 and 1978, he published three books. However, she only started to consider herself a “writer” in 1980, when, at the age of 40, she wrote her first novel, “As Parceiras”, which had national repercussion.

Among works that attracted national attention are: “Exílio” (1987), “O Lado Fatal” (1989), “A Sentinela” (1994) and “O Rio do Meio” (1996). This last title received the Prize from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics for work of fiction. Also in 1996, she was elected patron of the Porto Alegre Book Fair. In 2001, he received the União Latina Award for Best Technical and Scientific Translation, for the work “Lete: Arte e Crítica do Esquecimento”, by Harald Weinrich.

Lya Luft became better known after the release of “Perdas & Ganhos” in 2003. Considered a best-seller, the work reached its 40th edition, with more than 600 thousand copies sold, according to Editora Record. The title won editions in English, German, Spanish, French and Italian.