Yago started singing at the age of 6 and was successful imitating sertanejos

The singer Yago, who died yesterday at age 29 due to a pneumothorax suffered while being treated for a lymphoma, started his career in childhood and became known for imitating other country people.

The singer’s press office confirmed the splash that he performed the treatment at the Erasto Gaertner hospital, located in Curitiba, Paraná, since December 17th. The artist’s body was veiled and buried today in the capital of Paraná.

The musician was known for his “playful style” in videos shared on the duo’s YouTube channel. In addition to the impersonations, he also had outstanding moments during his career with Santhiago.

First steps

Yago Piemonte was born in Caieiras (SP) and began his singing career when he was 6 years old. The first big opportunity came at age 9 in the “Programa Raul Gil”, which used to show children’s performances.

In one of his appearances, Yago sang the song “Eu Quero Agora”, a version created by Moacyr Franco of the song “My Way”, a hit by Frank Sinatra.

The artist was one of the members of the second formation of “Trem da Alegria”, which had Eliana as one of the godmothers. He commented on the video experience posted on YouTube 4 years ago.

Partnership with Santhiago

Yago formed a country duo with Santhiago when he was 14 years old. They sang with João Bosco and Vinícius also on the “Programa Raul Gil”, but they never recorded with nationally known singers.

Both were successful in Paraná in partnerships with artists from the region. Recordings with Edy Lemond, in a style known as “Eletrofunk”, are among the highlights of her career.

The duo took advantage of the regional success and saw two of their own songs playing frequently on radio stations in Paraná. “Porre da Dor” and “Moto Táxi” were two of the main songs by Yago and Santhiago in their 15-year career.

success as imitator

In addition to his career as a country singer, Yago Piemonte became known on social media for his ability to imitate other country singers.

Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Luan Santana, Leonardo, Eduardo Costa, Cesar Menotti and Fabiano, Jorge and Matheus, Chrystian and Ralf, João Bosco and Vinícius, Milionário and José Rico are among the names already imitated by the young singer.

One of the first videos with imitations was shared by Yago 6 years ago and has 1.7 million views. He created a profile with Santhiago where he usually publishes covers.

The channel has 178 thousand subscribers on the platform. The latest video with various imitations of Yago was published in December 2019 and has been viewed over 500,000 times.