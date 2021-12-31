Year-end rally? Real Estate Funds Have Best Month Since 2019; Green Towers leads and only three FIIs retreat

The expected recovery of real estate funds finally gave signs in December. After four months in the negative field, the IFIX – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – registered an increase of 8.7%, the biggest monthly increase since December 2019, when the indicator rose 10.63%.

Of the 21 trading sessions in December 2021, only three ended in the red. The month’s performance offsets part of the year’s losses, which decreased to around 2%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“The expectation of lower interest rates ahead and the significant discount with which the quotas of real estate funds were being negotiated represented an opportunity for new allocations”, assesses Rafaela Vitória, an analyst at Inter, in a bank report on FIIs.

Year-to-date, the list of the most profitable real estate funds is dominated by “paper” funds. Among the top ten performances of 2021, nine are from receivables FIIs. Alone, Urca Prime (URPR11) accumulated gains of more than 41%.

ticker Background Segment Return – 2021 (%) URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. Mob. 41.59 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. Mob. 23.83 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Titles and Val. Mob. 22.97 VGIR11 Value RE Titles and Val. Mob. 22.87 KNSC11 Kinea Securities Titles and Val. Mob. 19.40 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit Titles and Val. Mob. 19.16 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 17.94 HCTR11 Hectare Titles and Val. Mob. 17.14 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 14.30 RBRR11 RBR High Grade Income Titles and Val. Mob. 14.30

Source: Economatica (12/29/2021)

Read more:

The leading role of the “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities, gave a truce in December and the “brick” funds – segments of shopping malls, logistics and corporate slabs – stood out in the month with average gains between 8% and 13%.

Segment Change in December (%) malls 13.91 Logistics 12.14 Hybrid 9.58 Corporate Slabs 8.74 Others 7.99 Titles and Val. Mob. 7.03

Source: InfoMoney – (12/29/2021)

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In December, as expected by the financial market, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) once again raised the basic interest rate of the national economy, Selic, by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. It was the second meeting in a row with an increase of this magnitude.

After seven consecutive highs in 2021, the Selic, which was at 2% in January, ends the year with the highest level since July 2017.

The Copom decision comes amid the inflationary threat, measured mainly by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which, in November, increased by 0.95%, the biggest change for the month since 2015. In the last twelve months, the indicator accumulates high of 10.74%.

In the last measurement, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) accelerated again, with a variation of 0.87%. In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 17.78%. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) decelerated from 0.71% to 0.30% between November and December and is now up 14% in 2021.

Despite the latest indicators, Rafaela projects a slowdown in inflation and the accommodation of interest rates from now on. “We maintain our view that fewer Selic hikes will be needed in 2022, as inflation begins to decline and economic activity also continues to be weaker,” predicts the analyst.

The highlights of the month

Of the 103 real estate funds that make up Ifix, only three show negative performance in December. Among the highest valuations, the highlight was the Green Towers (GTWR11), with more than 25% of gains.

Check out the biggest increases in real estate funds in December 2021:

ticker Background Segment Change in December (%) GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs 25.41 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 22.71 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 21.59 BRCO11 BRESCO Logistics Logistics 20.93 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics 20.51

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Source: Economatica (12/29/2021)

In December, Green Towers continued negotiations with Banco do Brasil, tenant of the only property in the fund’s portfolio, where the administrative headquarters of the financial institution is located, in Brasília.

On Tuesday (28), BB accepted the conditions imposed by the fund for changes in the policy for readjusting the rent for the 138 thousand square meter property. Under the contract, the lease value, currently at R$ 10.1 million, would be corrected by the IGP-M, which accumulates an increase of almost 18% this year.

The agreement negotiated between Green Towers and Banco do Brasil provides for the correction of the rent by the fixed rate of 11.5%, with retroactive effect from November 2021.

Among the conditions proposed by the fund for the move are the extension of the lease agreement and the review of the termination fine if the lessee gives up the property. The demands were accepted by Banco do Brasil.

In the other direction, the December balance of real estate funds counts only three funds in the negative, but with drops of at most 2%.

Check out the biggest drawdowns of real estate funds in December 2021:

ticker Background Sector Change in December (%) VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -2.02 TORD11 Tordesillas EI Others -0.61 SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs -0.4

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Source: Economatica (12/29/2021)

SP Dowtown (SPTW11), which is on the short list of December’s negative highlights, topped the list of gains in November, rising 11% last month.

Also in December, B3’s monthly bulletin pointed out that the market had gained 11,000 new real estate fund investors, surpassing the 1.51 million mark. In December 2019, the number was in the region of 645,000. Small investors represent 72.7% of the custody of real estate funds.

According to the document, the net worth of the FIIs broke a record in October, reaching R$ 167 billion. The number is R$ 5 billion higher than the previous top, registered in June 2021. Despite the growth, the market value of real estate funds dropped from R$ 132 billion to R$ 130 billion.

From December 2020 onwards, the number of real estate funds listed on B3 rose from 311 to 395.

The FIIs segment moved BRL 61.7 billion from January to November 2021. In 2020, the financial volume traded was BRL 54.1 billion. The average daily trading volume of real estate funds in 2021 is R$273 million, the highest in history in the annual comparison.

Related