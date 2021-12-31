Young man gets completely swollen face after wearing virtual reality glasses | world and science



Lewis Gray published photo with swollen face – Reproduction

Published 12/31/2021 07:59 AM

A 13-year-old boy had to be taken to a hospital emergency room after having an “allergic reaction” to virtual reality glasses in Surrey, England. Lewis Gray’s face swelled up after spending the day playing with the gift he got from his grandparents for Christmas.

The day after the game, the boy’s mother, 33-year-old Kirsty Reed, noticed that the skin around her son’s eyes and forehead was starting to turn red. Then the boy’s eyes swelled shut, prompting his father, Christopher, to rush him to the hospital.

“He was playing with his glasses on Christmas Day for a few hours,” Kirsty told The Sun. “When he woke up on the morning of Boxing Day (the 26th), there was irritation on his cheekbones and forehead. he was wearing blush. His eyes were almost closed with the swelling,” he added.

The young man received care, was medicated and released.

The glasses the boy wore was the Oculus Quest 2, from Facebook Technologies. The company began receiving reports of irritation in December 2020 and has launched an investigation, according to the website.