Young man is surprised by strong wind and impressive video shows him being dragged by kite

While flying a kite, a young man was surprised by strong winds that dragged him to more than 12 meters in height.
The case took place in Sri Lanka, a country located below India, and was registered by other people who were lifting kites there.
The 29-year-old victim flew for a few seconds until he was able to return to close to the ground and jump – suffering only minor injuries.
In an interview with Metro portal, the boy said that he had lived through frightening moments.
“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said.
“However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold on to the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump,” he recalled.
Look:
This is not the first time people have been lifted by kites after strong winds.
In August of this year, a 03-year-old girl experienced a similar experience, when she was held up for 30 seconds by another kite in Taiwan.
At incident footage also went viral on social media.