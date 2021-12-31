Young man is surprised by strong wind and impressive video shows him being dragged by kite

While flying a kite, a young man was surprised by strong winds that dragged him to more than 12 meters in height.

The case took place in Sri Lanka, a country located below India, and was registered by other people who were lifting kites there.

The 29-year-old victim flew for a few seconds until he was able to return to close to the ground and jump – suffering only minor injuries.

In an interview with Metro portal, the boy said that he had lived through frightening moments.

“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said.

“However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold on to the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump,” he recalled.

Look:

Viral! Inilah detik-detik seorang pria di Sri Lanka terbang hinga 9 meter karena terbawa layang-layang berukuran besar. Pria bernama Nadarasa Manoharan itu terlihat terombang-ambing berpegangan pada tali layangan tersebut. Simak video selengkapnya di sini. pic.twitter.com/J7rwwAXisH — Akuratco (@akuratco) December 27, 2021

This is not the first time people have been lifted by kites after strong winds.

In August of this year, a 03-year-old girl experienced a similar experience, when she was held up for 30 seconds by another kite in Taiwan.

At incident footage also went viral on social media.