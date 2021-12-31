Zé Felipe leaves work and cancels shows after getting sick and discovering illness

After being diagnosed with the disease, Joe Felipe had to cancel his entire concert schedule until early 2022. Leonardo’s son will need to stay away from the stages for a while because of treatment.

The singer had already informed in recent days that he was sick and had to cancel the show. This Wednesday (29), Talismã Music, company responsible for taking care of the musician’s career spoke about the situation.

Through a statement, Talismã communicated about the cancellation of Zé Felipe’s concerts between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. According to the information, he had an improvement in his health condition. However, other team members also needed to be removed from work. after contracting coronaviruses and flu.

“We inform you that Zé Felipe’s performances on December 30th, 31st and January 1st will be canceled. The artist, newly diagnosed with viral pneumonia, showed a significant improvement”, said the statement.

“In addition to the singer’s frame, unfortunately six members of his team had to be removed, three tested positive for Covid-19 and another three for the H3N2 flu”, revealed.

Finally, the company says it is working to reschedule dates as soon as possible. “Talismã Music, responsible for Zé Felipe’s career, is committed to rescheduling dates as soon as possible.. Once again we count on everyone’s understanding so that we can safely resume our activities”, concluded.

Zé Felipe spoke after getting sick

Last Monday (27), the singer informed that he had canceled a show because of health problems after being sick. In this ocasion, he said that medical tests diagnosed a viral pneumonia and that he was already undergoing treatment.

Zé Felipe went to social media to explain to the public after having to cancel a show. He then reported that he underwent a test. after getting sick and had the pneumonia discovered.

“I stopped by to let you know… Yesterday, when I started to feel sick, we did a bit of testing, you know, here… I have viral pneumonia”, warned Leonardo’s heir.

In conversation with internet users, Zé Felipe promised to return to the stage as soon as possible. “Now take care here, take some medicine to be well soon to come back with everything there, okay? Love you”, he said.

