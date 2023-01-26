2022 Riot Games Social Impact Fund Charity Vote Winners

When players raise money for charity by supporting the Star Guardians or by purchasing the VALORANT Give Back Pack, the money goes directly to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. We created the fund in 2019 to invest directly in organizations that work to create a better world. In December, we asked players to help us decide how to distribute the funds to non-profit organizations around the world.
In total, $6 million (or about 550,000 Star Guardian Taliyah skins in dollars) was allocated to donate to charities around the world in this year’s charity voting campaign in partnership with GlobalGiving. In each of the 28 regions, you could vote for three different non-profit organizations. All of these organizations work on high impact causes such as climate change, education, gender equality and many more.
Although we like to compete in our games, to us, all of these nonprofit organizations are winners. So, the one that receives the most votes will take 50% of the common fund of that country and the other two will receive 25% each. All organizations on this list will receive at least $15,000.
When the voting ended, we received about 775,000 votes from players around the world. It was truly inspiring to see all of our players come together to champion the causes that matter most to them. You can see all the options below, with the organization that received the most votes appearing in bold.
Argentina
- Integrate Foundation
- EarthLife Foundation
- Southern Women’s Fund
Australia
- Rainforest Rescue
- food bank australia
- Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation
Brazil
- vague light
- Revoar Institute
- Think Olga
Canada
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
- New Relationship Trust
- good to be good
Chili
- cultivate
- Solidarity America
- Seed Foundation
Colombia
- SOLE Colombia
- Women’s Cultural Association
- listen to me foundation
France
- Laurette Fugain
- Solidarité Formation Mediation (SFM) Clichy
- Safe Place
Germany
- Tafel Deutschland eV
- NABU
- Gaming-Aid eV
Greece
- Sporos Regeneration Institute
- Irida Women’s Center
- Lesvos Solidarity
India
- Teach For India
- Mann Deshi Foundation
- The Opentree Foundation
Indonesia
- Saya Suka Membaca
- Yayasan Kemanusiaan Ibu Pertiwi
- planet indonesia
Ireland
- jigsaw
- teen-turn
- Coder Dojo Foundation
Italy
- Soleterre Foundation
- Chain Italy
- L’abilità Associazione Onlus
Japan
- Academy Camp
- Japan Institute for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship
- Civic Force
Malaysia
- The Borneo Project
- Persatuan Harapan Mulia
- Fugee: Liberty to Learn Berhad
Mexico
- Pronatura Northwest AC
- Pasitos Psychopedagogical Center
- Hand Turn AC
New Zealand
- KidsCan
- wai wanaka
- rainbowYOUTH
Peru
- Teaches Peru
- green path
- Networks Working Group Association
Philippines
- young focus
- Halling Gown, Inc.
- FundLife
Poland
- Szlachetna Paczka
- PODAJ DALEJ Foundation
- Wonder Foundation
South Korea
- Korea Science Service
- Korea Green Foundation
- Korean Association for Safe Communities
Spain
- Sponsor Science
- SOS Children’s Villages of Spain
- Want Foundation
Taiwan Region
- Bright Side Projects
- Modern Women’s Foundation
- Taiwan Digital Talking Book Association
thailand
- Siam-Care Foundation
- Pratthanadee Foundation
- Concordia Welfare and Education Foundation
Turkey
- Türkiye Eğitim Gönüllüleri Vakfı
- Buldan Eğitim ve Dayanışma Vakfı
- Kadın Emeğini Değerlendirme Vakfı
United Kingdom
- Drive Forward Foundation
- peacejam
- Rose Fund
USA
- World Wildlife Fund
- take this
- Raising a Reader
Vietnam*
- Kidspire Vietnam
- Rock-Paper-Scissors Children’s Fund
*One of the organizations from Vietnam withdrew from the voting process, so the other two organizations will share the donation for that country.