2022 Riot Games Social Impact Fund Charity Vote Winners

When players raise money for charity by supporting the Star Guardians or by purchasing the VALORANT Give Back Pack, the money goes directly to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. We created the fund in 2019 to invest directly in organizations that work to create a better world. In December, we asked players to help us decide how to distribute the funds to non-profit organizations around the world.

In total, $6 million (or about 550,000 Star Guardian Taliyah skins in dollars) was allocated to donate to charities around the world in this year’s charity voting campaign in partnership with GlobalGiving. In each of the 28 regions, you could vote for three different non-profit organizations. All of these organizations work on high impact causes such as climate change, education, gender equality and many more.

Although we like to compete in our games, to us, all of these nonprofit organizations are winners. So, the one that receives the most votes will take 50% of the common fund of that country and the other two will receive 25% each. All organizations on this list will receive at least $15,000.

When the voting ended, we received about 775,000 votes from players around the world. It was truly inspiring to see all of our players come together to champion the causes that matter most to them. You can see all the options below, with the organization that received the most votes appearing in bold.

Argentina

Integrate Foundation

EarthLife Foundation

Southern Women’s Fund

Australia

Rainforest Rescue

food bank australia

Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation

Brazil

vague light

Revoar Institute

Think Olga

Canada

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

New Relationship Trust

good to be good

Chili

cultivate

Solidarity America

Seed Foundation

Colombia

SOLE Colombia

Women’s Cultural Association

listen to me foundation

France

Laurette Fugain

Solidarité Formation Mediation (SFM) Clichy

Safe Place

Germany

Tafel Deutschland eV

NABU

Gaming-Aid eV

Greece

Sporos Regeneration Institute

Irida Women’s Center

Lesvos Solidarity

India

Teach For India

Mann Deshi Foundation

The Opentree Foundation

Indonesia

Saya Suka Membaca

Yayasan Kemanusiaan Ibu Pertiwi

planet indonesia

Ireland

jigsaw

teen-turn

Coder Dojo Foundation

Italy

Soleterre Foundation

Chain Italy

L’abilità Associazione Onlus

Japan

Academy Camp

Japan Institute for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Civic Force

Malaysia

The Borneo Project

Persatuan Harapan Mulia

Fugee: Liberty to Learn Berhad

Mexico

Pronatura Northwest AC

Pasitos Psychopedagogical Center

Hand Turn AC

New Zealand

KidsCan

wai wanaka

rainbowYOUTH

Peru

Teaches Peru

green path

Networks Working Group Association

Philippines

young focus

Halling Gown, Inc.

FundLife

Poland

Szlachetna Paczka

PODAJ DALEJ Foundation

Wonder Foundation

South Korea

Korea Science Service

Korea Green Foundation

Korean Association for Safe Communities

Spain

Sponsor Science

SOS Children’s Villages of Spain

Want Foundation

Taiwan Region

Bright Side Projects

Modern Women’s Foundation

Taiwan Digital Talking Book Association

thailand

Siam-Care Foundation

Pratthanadee Foundation

Concordia Welfare and Education Foundation

Turkey

Türkiye Eğitim Gönüllüleri Vakfı

Buldan Eğitim ve Dayanışma Vakfı

Kadın Emeğini Değerlendirme Vakfı

United Kingdom

Drive Forward Foundation

peacejam

Rose Fund

USA

World Wildlife Fund

take this

Raising a Reader

Vietnam*

Kidspire Vietnam

Rock-Paper-Scissors Children’s Fund

*One of the organizations from Vietnam withdrew from the voting process, so the other two organizations will share the donation for that country.