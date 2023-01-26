2022 Riot Games Social Impact Fund Charity Vote Winners

Admin 2 days ago Valorant Leave a comment 68 Views

When players raise money for charity by supporting the Star Guardians or by purchasing the VALORANT Give Back Pack, the money goes directly to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. We created the fund in 2019 to invest directly in organizations that work to create a better world. In December, we asked players to help us decide how to distribute the funds to non-profit organizations around the world.

In total, $6 million (or about 550,000 Star Guardian Taliyah skins in dollars) was allocated to donate to charities around the world in this year’s charity voting campaign in partnership with GlobalGiving. In each of the 28 regions, you could vote for three different non-profit organizations. All of these organizations work on high impact causes such as climate change, education, gender equality and many more.

Although we like to compete in our games, to us, all of these nonprofit organizations are winners. So, the one that receives the most votes will take 50% of the common fund of that country and the other two will receive 25% each. All organizations on this list will receive at least $15,000.

When the voting ended, we received about 775,000 votes from players around the world. It was truly inspiring to see all of our players come together to champion the causes that matter most to them. You can see all the options below, with the organization that received the most votes appearing in bold.

Argentina

  • Integrate Foundation
  • EarthLife Foundation
  • Southern Women’s Fund

Australia

  • Rainforest Rescue
  • food bank australia
  • Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation

Brazil

  • vague light
  • Revoar Institute
  • Think Olga

Canada

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
  • New Relationship Trust
  • good to be good

Chili

  • cultivate
  • Solidarity America
  • Seed Foundation

Colombia

  • SOLE Colombia
  • Women’s Cultural Association
  • listen to me foundation

France

  • Laurette Fugain
  • Solidarité Formation Mediation (SFM) Clichy
  • Safe Place

Germany

  • Tafel Deutschland eV
  • NABU
  • Gaming-Aid eV

Greece

  • Sporos Regeneration Institute
  • Irida Women’s Center
  • Lesvos Solidarity

India

  • Teach For India
  • Mann Deshi Foundation
  • The Opentree Foundation

Indonesia

  • Saya Suka Membaca
  • Yayasan Kemanusiaan Ibu Pertiwi
  • planet indonesia

Ireland

  • jigsaw
  • teen-turn
  • Coder Dojo Foundation

Italy

  • Soleterre Foundation
  • Chain Italy
  • L’abilità Associazione Onlus

Japan

  • Academy Camp
  • Japan Institute for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship
  • Civic Force

Malaysia

  • The Borneo Project
  • Persatuan Harapan Mulia
  • Fugee: Liberty to Learn Berhad

Mexico

  • Pronatura Northwest AC
  • Pasitos Psychopedagogical Center
  • Hand Turn AC

New Zealand

  • KidsCan
  • wai wanaka
  • rainbowYOUTH

Peru

  • Teaches Peru
  • green path
  • Networks Working Group Association

Philippines

  • young focus
  • Halling Gown, Inc.
  • FundLife

Poland

  • Szlachetna Paczka
  • PODAJ DALEJ Foundation
  • Wonder Foundation

South Korea

  • Korea Science Service
  • Korea Green Foundation
  • Korean Association for Safe Communities

Spain

  • Sponsor Science
  • SOS Children’s Villages of Spain
  • Want Foundation

Taiwan Region

  • Bright Side Projects
  • Modern Women’s Foundation
  • Taiwan Digital Talking Book Association

thailand

  • Siam-Care Foundation
  • Pratthanadee Foundation
  • Concordia Welfare and Education Foundation

Turkey

  • Türkiye Eğitim Gönüllüleri Vakfı
  • Buldan Eğitim ve Dayanışma Vakfı
  • Kadın Emeğini Değerlendirme Vakfı

United Kingdom

  • Drive Forward Foundation
  • peacejam
  • Rose Fund

USA

  • World Wildlife Fund
  • take this
  • Raising a Reader

Vietnam*

  • Kidspire Vietnam
  • Rock-Paper-Scissors Children’s Fund

*One of the organizations from Vietnam withdrew from the voting process, so the other two organizations will share the donation for that country.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lotus, the new map that sends you to India

After Haven, Lotus joins the rotation of maps of the Riot Games title. As you’ll …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved