2022 was a year of real madness in the PS Store and these have been the best-selling games

These are the lists of best-selling games on the PS Store during 2022 and surely you got hold of some of them

Although the year 2022 is already part of the past and we are already more than prepared for everything that is to come in this 2023, the PS Store it was a real success in terms of game sales. All this, also taking into account the number of promotions that were active at the end of the year, which I took advantage of a lot, because they were made up of many interesting titles that were worth it.

PlayStation has decided to publish through its official bloga total of three lists with the best-selling games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR and Free to Play through its digital store. On these lists, sales from the US/Canada and the European Union are shared. I want to highlight not only the presence of current titles, but also the many classics, as well as other independent ones that have been a real success.

These have been the best-selling games on the PS Store during 2022

playstation 5 games

  1. FIFA 23 🥇
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 🥈
  3. God of War: Ragnarok 🥉
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Gran Turismo 7
  7. cyberpunk 2077
  8. Horizon Forbidden West
  9. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  10. Dying Light 2
  11. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  12. among us
  13. NBA 2K23
  14. F1 22
  15. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  16. sifu
  17. farcry 6
top ps5

playstation 4 games

  1. FIFA 23 🥇
  2. Grand Theft Auto V 🥈
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 🥉
  4. Minecraft
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Red Dead Redemption II
  7. among us
  8. The Last of Us Part II
  9. Elden Ring
  10. The Forest
  11. Need for Speed: Heat
  12. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  13. The Crew 2
  14. NBA 2K22
  15. God of War: Ragnarok
  16. A Way Out
  17. Gang Beasts
  18. F1 22
  19. Gran Turismo 7
  20. Horizon Forbidden West
top ps4

PlayStation VR Games

  1. Beat Saber 🥇
  2. Job Simulator 🥈
  3. superhot VR 🥉
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Sniper Elite VR
  6. Swordman VR
  7. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  8. Batman: Arkham VR
  9. Arizona Sunshine
  10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
top psvr

Free to Play Games (PS4 and PS5)

  1. Fall Guys 🥇
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 🥈
  3. Fortnite 🥉
  4. multiversus
  5. Overwatch 2
  6. Rocket League
  7. eFootball 2023
  8. Apex Legends
  9. rumbleverse
  10. rec room
top free to play

These have been the best-selling games of 2022 on the PS Store, Are some of your games among them?

