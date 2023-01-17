2022 was a year of real madness in the PS Store and these have been the best-selling games

Although the year 2022 is already part of the past and we are already more than prepared for everything that is to come in this 2023, the PS Store it was a real success in terms of game sales. All this, also taking into account the number of promotions that were active at the end of the year, which I took advantage of a lot, because they were made up of many interesting titles that were worth it.

PlayStation has decided to publish through its official bloga total of three lists with the best-selling games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR and Free to Play through its digital store. On these lists, sales from the US/Canada and the European Union are shared. I want to highlight not only the presence of current titles, but also the many classics, as well as other independent ones that have been a real success.

These have been the best-selling games on the PS Store during 2022

playstation 5 games

FIFA 23 🥇 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 🥈 God of War: Ragnarok 🥉 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Gran Turismo 7 cyberpunk 2077 Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Dying Light 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order among us NBA 2K23 F1 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sifu farcry 6

playstation 4 games

FIFA 23 🥇 Grand Theft Auto V 🥈 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 🥉 Minecraft FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption II among us The Last of Us Part II Elden Ring The Forest Need for Speed: Heat The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Crew 2 NBA 2K22 God of War: Ragnarok A Way Out Gang Beasts F1 22 Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation VR Games

Beat Saber 🥇 Job Simulator 🥈 superhot VR 🥉 Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Swordman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free to Play Games (PS4 and PS5)

Fall Guys 🥇 Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 🥈 Fortnite 🥉 multiversus Overwatch 2 Rocket League eFootball 2023 Apex Legends rumbleverse rec room

These have been the best-selling games of 2022 on the PS Store, Are some of your games among them?