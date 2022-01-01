13-year-old boy ends up in hospital after wearing virtual reality glasses; understand

A 13-year-old boy ended up in hospital this week in the UK after wearing virtual reality glasses. Lewis Gray was amazed when he discovered this Christmas gift from his grandparents and soon went to use it. In a matter of days, the boy was caught with a swelling that nearly closed his eyes, and he had to seek help.

According to the Daily Mail, Lewis got as a gift an Oculus Quest 2, virtual reality glasses from the Facebook group, which doesn’t cost less than US$ 299 (about R$ 1670). The boy’s mother, Kirsty Reed, suspected reactions to the device. “He played with his glasses at Christmas and was on and off for a few hours. When he woke up on the morning of the 26th, he had irritation along his cheeks and on his forehead. It almost looked like he was wearing blush. There was just a little swelling so I gave some a Pyrite [antialérgico], but the next morning, he woke up and his eyes were almost closed with the swelling”, she reported.

Concerned about the son’s plight, the boy’s father took him to a hospital on the 27th, when a doctor suggested it might be an allergic reaction to glasses, and prescribed antihistamines and steroids as a precaution. “It’s worrisome because you don’t know what’s going to happen or if the reaction goes further, all the way to your throat. An anaphylactic shock was the biggest concern, as the swelling was so great”, recalled the mother.

The situation was so delicate that doctors also alerted the family. “Doctors said if there was more irritation in his eyes or it swelled up more, we would have to go back. I could have closed his eyes completely if this had continued. This is not very cool. I don’t think Lewis fully understood until he talked to the doctor.”, added the mother.

Similar complaints and product recall

When Kirsty sought to learn more about the product, she found it had been recalled in July. The Facebook group began receiving complaints of skin irritations as early as December 2020, when it launched an investigation into the issue. Back in July, the company reported that 0.01 percent of consumers would have made these complaints. According to the publication, a silicone cover was offered for eyewear owners to protect their skin, and the company promised that all new units of the device would include this protection, starting in late August.

The recall alert stated that the company had received 5716 complaints about skin irritations. Complaints ranged from skin rash, swelling, burns, itching, hives and “lumps” after using the device. In 45 reports, consumers stated that they required medical care.

“What I understand from what I read is that it’s the foam on the headset itself and that there are chemicals in it. But it says nothing that might cause irritation in the information booklets that come with the device. I had to dig a little to find the problems”, said Kirsty. The boy’s mother contacted the Oculus team, who recommended that the boy stop using the device. The company stated that it would contact her again to explain the next steps.