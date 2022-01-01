2021 Retrospective: América-MG overcomes bad start, manager changes and has magic season | america-mg

America-MG fans will remember 2021 for many, many years to come. The year that seemed to be just another in Coelho’s centenary history ended in the best possible way. What the Americans asked for for the season came true: to remain in Serie A. And it was surpassed, with an unprecedented vacancy in Libertadores. (See video above)

The vice-championship of the Campeonato Mineiro and, mainly, the early elimination in the Copa do Brasil after reaching the semifinals of the competition in 2020 and the poor start of the Brasileirão made the fans believe that they would live a year without many expectations. But, the ending was a happy one.

Lisca, Mancini and Marquinhos Santos. Three coaches have passed through the club this season. The first left office after more than a year of work, with access and a historic result in the Copa do Brasil in 2020. He failed to start in 2021 and reached an agreement to leave.

Mancini, who arrived next, had the most felt departure, due to the results and the way in which it occurred. He faced difficulties at the beginning, but he organized the team and started in Brasileirão. Experiencing the best moment in Belo Horizonte, the coach surprised the management and accepted Grêmio’s proposal.

1 of 2 Team do América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG Team do América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG

Uncertainties took over. The board was calm in choosing the substitute and agreed with Marquinhos Santos, who was fired from Juventude, a team that was fighting against sticking. The work started under suspicion, but the results continued in the direction they were with Mancini. And they even got better. The end? Vacancy at Libertadores, another historic campaign.

And the Happy Year of the Rabbit does not only bring good feelings and gratitude. The historic campaign makes the club end the year with its coffers full. By finishing eighth at the Brazilian Nationals, the club earned R$ 21.4 million.