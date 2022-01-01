2021, the year TV felt the brunt of streaming

“Who reads so much news?”, already sang Caetano Veloso in “Alegria Alegria”. Now it is worth asking who watches so many series, movies, reality shows and documentaries and the like? Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, GloboPlay, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Discovery+, Pluto and YouTube add, by far, far more options than the set of titles offered by Pay TV and Open TV.

Although TV has never felt the weight of streaming so strongly, as the title points out here, it is worth highlighting with a highlighter that open TV still rules the consumption of videos that reach the viewer through channels/platforms .

Even the movies that land in front of the public’s eyes through social networks, arrive there through some internet service, often paid for. That’s why free-to-air television, without charging the viewer beyond the electricity bill, is still so sovereign in this country where lately they line up to eat bones.

But the coexistence of so many streaming platforms with tons of content has the effect of the opening that Fernando Collor provided to imported products in 1990: once familiar with Spanish jamón or Italian prosciudo crudo, the guy no longer sees much advantage in the local ham. Once you know Häagen-Dazs, who cares about Neapolitan ice cream in the jar?

Somehow, this gate had already been opened by TVpaga. But when you watch a series like “The Crown”, what’s the point of knowing that Netflix is ​​investing in Brazilian productions? Okay, making local stories, with local cast and local labor, generating jobs and know-how, is better than bringing everything in from abroad, but we still covet a production with the budget dedicated to the plot of the British Royal family.

Out of nines, it is relevant to note how only Globo, among all open channels (to speak of the old business model), is aware of the need to advance in this field of seeing what it wants, when it wants and how it wants. Even though the station has lost its cast, audience and volume of productions, Grupo Globo’s condition compared to other broadcasters is of great advantage.

In 2021, just to stay on national territory, we saw series like “Where’s My Heart?” (GloboPlay), by George Moura and Sergio Goldenberg, the best national of the year, “Dom” (Amazon Prime Video) directed by Breno Silveira, and “Sintonia 2” (Netflix), by Kondzilla GloboPlay still keeps the jewel of “ Sob Pressure”, in its 4th season, shown on open TV.

HBO Max, despite all the hiring of ex-globals, stayed far from the balance it usually presents, with productions more focused on dough and less fine biscuits. “Pico da Neblina”, the brand’s best production in 2019, will have to wait until 2022 to offer us a new crop of episodes.

On open TV, the Band prepared for a relevant menu change in 2022, but has already acted with Formula 1 and acquisitions. In SBT, only Libertadores remained. Everything else is in urgent need of redesign.

TV Cultura has finally fallen into the hands of someone who understands television, José Roberto Maluf, president of the Padre Anchieta Foundation, and forecasts for 2022 the coolest production so far announced for the bicentennial of Independence, under the direction of Luiz Fernando Carvalho, with Antonio Fagundes, Daniel Oliveira, Ilana Kaplan, Gabriel Leone, Cássio Scapin and José Rubens Chachá, just to start.

Record and Globo advanced in the production of soap operas, and how wonderful was the end of “Amor de Mãe”, by Manuela Dias, keeping Mrs. Lurdes forever in our memory, and “Um Lugar ao Sol”, by Lícia Manzo, full of questions urgent cases handled with great delicacy.

The same does not apply to “Secret Truths 2”, announced as the first Brazilian soap opera made for streaming. It would be good for Globo to forget about that title.

In 2022, the real-life script promises to attract more spotlights, with presidential elections and all the tension redoubled in a scenario already tense enough in the last three years, and the World Cup, without great expectations, despite Galvão Bueno’s competence in making us believe in the gerund of the goal, the one that is always leaving – or “coming out”, as the Portuguese would say.

May Pelé and the orixás accompany us, one at the time of the Cup, of course, and the others, at the time of the vote.

Happy New Year, health, love, humour, peace and a lot of discernment to understand what is fake or not. These are the votes of this modest blog, which always watches TV with one foot behind and his heart in his hand.

