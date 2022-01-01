2021 was the year of the Brazilian games

If you look at the 2021 releases, it is indisputable that it was an excellent year for Brazilian games!

We had the arrival of several titles of different genres, styles and scopes, which came to have reach and recognition nationally and worldwide, such as unsighted and Dodgeball Academy.

So, to remember and celebrate a year that was significant for the national scene, we’ve listed some of the main releases of 2021.

Check it out below:

Dodgeball Academy

Inspired by anime and Nintendo classics, Dodgeball Academy mixes elements of RPG and dodgeball, putting the player to train, compete and solve unusual problems in a school focused on the sport. The game also features relaxed dialogues filled with Brazilian references.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

unsighted

unsighted is a metroidvania set in a post-apocalyptic universe that has been ravaged by a war between humans and droids. With a pixelated look and a contemplative story, the game offers a unique experience that offers freedom to the player, with many accessibility options and a high replay factor.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

red ronin

Inspired by Miami Hotline, red ronin is an action game where the objective is to kill all enemies in the room in order to advance. But it has a differentiator: turn-based combat. With this unusual gameplay, the plot follows a ronin who was betrayed by her companions — and now seeks revenge on everyone.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Kaze and the Wild Masks is a nice 2D-style platform game, which was inspired by classics of the 1990s genre, mainly Donkey Kong Country. The title is a challenging experience, with well thought-out stages, optional content (such as bonus stages) and even bosses.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

wolfstride

With a monochromatic look, wolfstride is an RPG about three partners in crime who decide to compete in battles of giant mecha — and end up with the mission to save the world. With turn-based combat, the game is still a mixture of various influences, such as anime and even k-dramas.

Platforms: PRAÇA.

Dandy Ace

Developed by Mad Mimic Studio (No Heroes Here), Dandy Ace is a roguelike with a stylish and extravagant look that puts the player in the shoes of a magician who needs to defeat a powerful illusionist. For this, combat relies on a system of card combination, which gives a good change in gameplay.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

evertried

With a charismatic look and good rhythm, evertried is a strategy-focused roguelite-style game set in a mysterious tower situated between life and death. The objective is simple: defeat enemies with turn-based combat to ascend the tower and unravel the mysteries.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

Developed by Aquiris Studio (Horizon Chase Turbo), wonderbox is an à la block building game. Minecraft, which lets players create and share their own adventures — as well as explore other people’s. The scenarios are set inside dioramas and have many creation tools.

Platforms: iOS (exclusive to Apple Arcade).

tetragon

tetragon is a simple and smart game that puts the player in 2D scenarios to solve puzzles that move with gravity, pillars and mazes. The story still takes a contemplative approach, which follows a man in search of his son, who discovers that there are magical and evil forces behind the boy’s disappearance.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Tongue

With a story that mixes reality and folklore, Tongue is an adventure and puzzle game set in Northeast Brazil and has a captivating look. As expected, the title features many Brazilian references, ranging from plastic bar tables to caramel mutt.

Platforms: PRAÇA.

Retro Machine

Set in a retrofuturistic universe, in which humans have gone extinct and only robots remain, Retro Machine is an exploration game with scenarios inspired by illustrations from 20th century science fiction books. The player controls a robot, with the objective of discovering the reasons for the fall of this universe.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Hero Among Us

Hero Among Us is a game that mixes strategy and management in the universe of superheroes. The player needs to choose a hero to save the world — it can be a vigilante, a sprinter or a genius — and know how to deal with world crises and threats from villains.

Platforms: PC, Android and iOS.

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Aspire: Ina’s Tale is a platform game with a poetic and artistic tone, which follows a mystical adventure starring a girl named Ina, who was locked in a tower for unknown reasons. The objective is to find a way out of there and unravel the mysteries of the place, solving puzzles through the scenarios.

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.