2022 Around the World: Fireworks Mark New Year’s Arrival in Thailand, Taiwan and Australia | World

It’s already 2022 in countries across Asia and Oceania, and in many places the New Year has quietly arrived because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Asia, parties were canceled or else made in smaller versions. In Tokyo, Japan, for example, celebrations were banned in the Shibuya district. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people to wear masks and limit the number of visits at home.
In Thailand, the new year was greeted with fireworks over the Chao Phraya River.
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, January 1, 2022. — Photo: Wason Wanichakorn/AP
In South Korea, a bell ringing ceremony was canceled for the second year in a row. The government recently extended the social distancing rules.
In China, there were cancellations of year-end parties. In Hong Kong, the new year was greeted with an LED light show on an almost 70 meter high panel.
People wearing masks watch fireworks during New Year’s celebrations in Hong Kong, China — Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
In Indonesia, not only is there no forecast for parties, but 11 roads were closed. In North Korea, Kim Jong-un’s regime prioritized playing the national anthem and raising the country’s flag before the fireworks display.
In Taiwan, fireworks were fired amidst the rainy weather in Taipei city.
Fireworks explode from Taipei 101 building in wet weather during New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, January 1, 2022 — Photo: Chiang Ying-ying/ AP
There was no official fireworks display in Auckland, New Zealand, at the arrival of 2022. The country put on a light show in place of the fireworks.
New Year’s Celebration in Australia. — Photo: REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
In Australia there was a traditional spectacle, with fireworks near Sydney Harbor and the city’s Opera House.
Australians lined up to ensure a good spot to see the fireworks. Prime Minister Scott Morrisson said they should enjoy the evening. See video below:
Fireworks display marks the arrival of 2022 in Australia
In countries like France, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, where there are usually fireworks at iconic buildings like the Arc de Triomphe, Big Ben and the Petronas Towers, respectively, there will be no show.
In New York there will be an event, but with a restricted audience – the crowd will be equivalent to 25% the size of the traditional capacity in Times Square, where the New Year’s parties take place. To enter, you will need to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask and respect social distance.