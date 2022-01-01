2022 starts with SACZ rain over the Southeast and Midwest

Cloud cover over Brazil

The South Atlantic Convergence Zone is organized over Brazil and leaves large areas of instability over the North, Midwest and Southeast of Brazil. But other areas of instability are also forming over the Northeast. These areas of instability could cause heavy rain in many Brazilian states in the first weekend of 2022

A dry, hot air mass predominates in southern Brazil and temperatures are very high.

Rio Grande do Sul was the hottest place in Brazil on the last day of 2021, with temperatures around 39°C on the border with Uruguay

Weather forecast for 01/01/2021 – Saturday

The year 2022 begins with heavy clouds and a high risk of heavy rain in many Brazilian states.

Almost all areas of the Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and North of Brazil spend the day with a lot of cloudiness, stuffy air and conditions for several showers with lightning. Rain occurs at any time and there is a risk of moderate to heavy rain. There is potential for flooding in urban centers.

Areas with sun and no rain this Saturday

The sun prevails this Saturday in most areas of Rio Grande do Sul, where it only rains in the afternoon on the border with Uruguay. Sunny day with some clouds in Santa Catarina and in the west and south of Paraná. Sun and strong heat on the border between Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraguay. Sunny and rainless Saturday in north-central Roraima. Steady weather and sun also in the center, south and northeast of Bahia.

sun and rain showers

The first day of 2022 is with sun, heat and rain showers with rays in the afternoon and at night in the center, north and east of PR, including Curitiba and in the south of RS, west of SP, in almost all of MS (except on the border with Paraguay.

Sun, heat and rain showers with ray starting in the afternoon in the west and south of MT, in RO, AC, in the center, west and south of AM and in the south of RR

Rain showers occur in the afternoon and at night also in ES, in the Rio Doce and Jequitinhonha valleys, in MG.

Sunny day, but with the chance of passing rain on the coast of BA, in SE, AL and east of PE.

Weather Alerts for 01/01/2021 – Saturday

Attention to the risk of heavy rain in capitals: São Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Goiânia, Brasília, Cuiabá, Teresina, São Luís, Fortaleza, Palmas, Belém, Macapá, Manaus, Porto Velho

special alert: danger of heavy rain, with potential for large flooding and landslides in the DF, northeast of GO and northwest of MG, on the border with GO.

Warning for storms: north of SP, on the border of SP with MG and RJ, including the Mantiqueira mountains and Vale do Paraíba, throughout the interior of RJ (including the mountainous region), in the center, south and west of MG, including Greater Belo Horizonte, historic cities and Zona da Mata, GO (except in the south of the state), in the north and east of MT, in TO, in PA (except in the north of the state), on the coast of PA and AP, PI, CE, MA (except in the north and coast of the state)

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and wind gusts: In SP (except in the north and on the border with MG and RJ), in the north and east of MS, mid-west and south of MT, south of GO, RO (except in the west of the state), AM (except the south of the state), in the north of PA, in the interior of AP in the north and coast of MA, in the west and north of BA, hinterland of PE, PB and west of RN, northwest of MG and north of RJ

very dry air in the center, south and west of RS, west of SC and southwest of PR with relative humidity between 10% and 30%