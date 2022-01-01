3G Capital Buys Hunter Douglas Multinational Blinds For $7.1 Billion – Economy

The group 3G Capital, of the Brazilians Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, closed a US$ 7.1 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in the Hunter Douglas, Dutch multinational of blinds, curtains and manufacturer of architectural products.

The transaction valued at €175 ($198) of Hunter Douglas common stock, implying a total of approximately $7.1 billion. The value represents a 73% premium over Hunter Douglas’ closing price at the December 30 session, the multinational said.

The deal represents yet another foray by Brazilians into traditional giants of the so-called real economy, with a focus on consumer goods that are part of most people’s daily lives. With the help of mega-investor Warren Buffet, 3G was responsible for the deal that resulted in Kraft Heinz, a food giant formed by the combination of the two American companies, and also has the Burger King brands in its portfolio, as well as the multinational beverage company AB Inbev.

Hunter Douglas was created from the partnership of two entrepreneurs, Henry Sonneberg and Joe Hunter, in the mid-1940s. Headquartered in Rotterdam, Holland, the group is today the world leader in shutters and operates in more than 100 countries through 136 companies. In 2021, revenues totaled US$ 3.4 billion in the accumulated in nine months.

João Castro Neves, former CEO of AB Inbev and senior partner at 3G Capital, is expected to act as president of the company after the completion of the transaction, expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

The current co-president of the company, David Sonnenberg, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and “will remain highly involved in the day-to-day and business strategy,” according to a statement.

Ralph Sonnenberg, son of the company’s founder and holder of 93.6% of the shares, agreed to the offer. After the transaction, the Sonnenberg family will hold 25% of the company’s capital.

“3G Capital has deep respect for Hunter Douglas, its diverse portfolio of brands and the Sonnenberg family’s continued leadership over three generations. We are honored to partner with the Sonnenberg family and work with the Sonnenberg family’s management team. Hunter Douglas in the company’s next phase of global expansion,” they said. Daniel Schwartz and Alex Behring, partners of 3G Capital, in a note. Already Ralph Sonnenberg celebrated 3G Capital as “a renowned investor, operator and strong partner for the business”.

Credit Suisse acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Sonnenberg Family in the transaction, while 3G Capital had on its side Lazard, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.