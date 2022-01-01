3G Capital surprises with acquisition of Hunter Douglas for $7.1 billion | Business

After a few years looking for a new target since the attempt to acquire Unilever, for US$ 143 billion in 2017, 3G Capital has closed a new big deal. The manager of Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira bought a majority stake in Hunter Douglas, a Dutch company and world leader in curtains and other architectural products.

The transaction valued the company at around US$ 7.1 billion and marks the entry of the manager in a sector different from what it is used to, the food and beverage sector. 3G will pay 175 euros per share and keep 75% of the holding controlled by Ralph Sonnenberg, son of the company’s founder, who, in turn, owns 93.5% of Hunter Douglas.

The company, which had shares traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, returns to the private market, as the offer was also extended to minority shareholders. The deal guarantees a 73% premium over the December 30 closing and 64% over the all time high of the paper, of 106.40 euros.

1 of 1 Luxaflex is one of Hunter Douglas’ best-known curtain brands — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Luxaflex is one of Hunter Douglas’ best-known curtain brands — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Hunter Douglas’ history goes back over 100 years. Founded in 1919 by Henry Sonnenberg, the manufacturer of blind brands like Luxaflex and Levolor is headquartered in Rotterdam, originated as a distributor of machine tools and manufacturing and has expanded into a group with more than $3.3 billion in revenue.

Since then, control has always passed from father to son. With the new agreement, the Sonnenberg family now holds 25% of the company’s controlling holding. David Sonnenberg, grandson of the founder and current co-CEO, becomes chairman and enters the executive command of the company João Castro Neves, former CEO of Ambev and partner of 3G. Castro Neves is also a board member of Kraft Heinz and Restaurant Brands International.