5 meters of snow in California and 20° heat in Alaska: the strange winter of extremes in the US | Environment

Feet of snow in California and summer heat in Alaska.

The northern hemisphere of America experiences an unusual month of December, with tornadoes and blizzards in places where there is usually pleasant temperatures at this time, and heat where there is usually snow.

Alaska, the coldest state in the United States, recorded last Sunday the hottest day in December since monitoring began, with a temperature of 19.4 °C on Kodiak Island.

France and the United Kingdom have the hottest year-end in history

While in Seattle, Washington State, a temperature of -6.7 °C was recorded on the same day — breaking the record set in 1948, according to the US National Weather Service.

But you didn’t even have to go that far, in Alaska itself, in the southeastern city of Ketchikan, temperatures dropped to -18°C on December 25, which was considered one of the coldest Christmas days in the city in the last century.

In Sierra Nevada, California, nearly five meters of snow fell this week, which scientists say makes this month the most snowy December in the region and the third most snowy month overall.

As temperatures reach extremes, the Federal Storm Prediction Center warned on Wednesday that the next few days are likely to see severe storms, high winds and tornadoes in several states in the southeastern United States, unusual phenomena at this time. of the year.

The new forecasts come just weeks after intense tornadoes ravaged parts of Nebraska and Kansas, leaving at least five people dead and 438,000 homes and businesses without power.

Extreme weather conditions have raised the alarm of possible “Icemageddon” (“Ice Armageddon”) in places like Alaska, as torrents of rain and snow have left the ice as hard as cement lining the roads.

“Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has adhered to the road surface. Even though the air temperatures were hot…the roads were below freezing, which caused the ice to adhere to the surface,” the Department published Alaska Public Facilities and Transportation Service on Twitter.

Experts say the warm air mass arriving from Hawaii has made Alaskan air — usually cool and dry in December — wetter.

This means that heavy rains and snow storms are more likely in the interior regions, away from the coastal areas.

Heavy snowfall caused widespread power outages and road closures across the United States and Canada.

In Canada, weather agency Environment Canada has issued extreme weather warnings for most of British Columbia (in the west) and warned that the wave of “historic cold” is likely to continue until the end of the week.

According to experts, this is one of the coldest periods in Canada in the last half century.

“If you’re under 50, this could be the longest cold snap you’ve ever experienced in southern British Columbia,” tweeted Tyler Hamilton, meteorologist with Canada’s weather network.

Further south in the United States, winter storms have also affected parts of Nevada and have even led to the closure of ski resorts.

However, although they were abundant in the west, there has been almost no snow in the east of the country.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered non-essential government employees as well as public safety and prison administration staff to stay home due to the storm.

In other parts of the south, such as Dallas, record high temperatures have been recorded for this time of year.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport arrived on Sunday at 27.2°C, breaking the North Texas Christmas Day record, according to the National Weather Service.

Climate scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Climate Policy and Assessment Center told the BBC that these abrupt temperature differences have become more pronounced over the past two decades — and he believes they are a sign of climate change.

“In a warming world, we’re going to have more of these unprecedented events, that’s what we’re hoping for,” he says.

“2021 really looks like the year these extreme events really came to the fore.”