$700 in gold panties

posted on 12/31/2021 12:28 PM



(credit: Disclosure)

Want to become a millionaire? The Melon Woman gives the hint! Spend New Year’s Eve with seven $100 bills in gold panties. This was the ritual that the funkeira performed last New Year’s Eve and will repeat the recipe. “I’m celebrating my golden year,” he revealed to Extra newspaper.

The model entered the Only Fans in April and it’s been a success. Melão’s channel on the adult content platform is growing exponentially, especially abroad. “I have fans from all over the world. And the gringos are the ones who access and interact the most, they treat me like a queen. Today my channel is the most popular in Brazil”, he guarantees.

Earning in dollars – all transactions on the platform are in the US currency, which is now worth more than five times the real – the model is complete. “I have never been so happy and fulfilled. Careful content, I have not stopped working. On the contrary, in the pandemic this type of service exploded”, says Mulher Melão. “Just reasons to thank and celebrate”.