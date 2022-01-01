A man runs over a bus driver on the Belo Horizonte Ring Road and runs away; car had drink bottle | Minas Gerais

A 58-year-old bus driver died after being run over by a car on the Anel Rodoviário, in the neighborhood of Maria Virgínia, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte, early this Saturday morning (1st).

A bottle of alcoholic beverage was found inside the car. The 31-year-old driver ran away, but was located and arrested late in the morning at his mother’s house., in the Santo André neighborhood, in the Northwest Region (see below). The address was identified after consulting the license plate.

The victim, identified as Osmar Pereira, was a driver of a chartered bus, who left Brasília for Guarapari, Espírito Santo, where he would pick up passengers. The vehicle stopped in Belo Horizonte, because, from the capital of Minas Gerais, another driver would follow the direction for the rest of the trip.

The driver got off the bus to wait for an app car to arrive and leave, when a Honda Civic out of control, which was on the main lane of the Ring towards Vitória, crossed the construction site, crossed to the marginal and ran over it.

Witnesses told the Military Police that the vehicle was at high speed.

Osmar was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), but died on the way to hospital. He would be 59 years old this Sunday (2).

The Civil Police informed that the investigation was called to the scene, and the victim’s body was removed to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Belo Horizonte. The institution will institute a procedure to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

The driver of the car that ran over the bus driver was arrested late in the morning. According to soldier Antônio Mendes, from the Military Police, the man, identified as Marcelo Michael Gonçalves do Carmo, showed signs of drunkenness.

“First, he said he drank alcoholic beverages, then he said he didn’t, but he refused to take the breath test,” said the policeman.

According to the military, the driver said that left the accident site “because he was scared”.

On the Ring Road, near the Dom Bosco district, in the Northwest Region of Belo Horizonte, a suspected drunk driver lost control of the steering wheel, crashed the car into the wall, and the vehicle overturned, in this Saturday. The breathalyzer test indicated 0.44 mg/l, which represents a traffic crime. The vehicle’s document was from 2020.

On Avenida Cristiano Machado, near the Heliópolis neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte, a car crashed into a marble store and rolled down the track, around 5:50 am. The driver was rescued by Samu and taken consciously to the Risoleta Neves Hospital.

