‘A place in the sun’: mentally ill, Barbara makes a drastic decision

Alinne Moraes, the Barbara of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Globo)

Mentally ill, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will make a drastic decision in the next chapters of novel “A place in the sun”.

Everything will start when Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) tells the woman he wants to separate. The girl will despair and will let out her breath to Nicole (Ana Baird), who, worried, will go out to get a tranquilizer for her sister in her car. When he’s coming back, he’ll find the girl run over in the street.

Barbara will undergo delicate surgery, with risk of neurological damage and even death. While waiting at the hospital, Nicole will have a conversation with Cecília (Fernanda Marques) and will reveal the truth:

– Barbara wasn’t run over, it wasn’t an accident. In fact, she threw herself. He threw himself in front of the car, understand?

Nicole will report that, before the accident, Barbara said she wanted to die. She will add that she saw her sister throwing herself against the vehicle:

– Before I could do anything, she threw herself in the direction of a car that was backing up. It was her, do you understand? She was the one who threw herself. I’m sure, I saw it. It was horrible, Cecilia, horrible.

The young woman will ask if Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​already knows, but Nicole will answer that she will keep everything a secret.

– Aunt, for God’s sake, Aunt Barbara is sick, begging for help, for help. And what will you do? Hide it from others? – will question Rebeca’s daughter (Andréa Beltrão).

– I can’t tell such a thing. Not without my sister agreeing. The stigma on account of my mother is enough. Mental illness is illness until page two: deep down, everyone thinks it’s freshness.

