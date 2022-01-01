A relative of Philippe Coutinho is amused by the athlete’s supposed desire to play for Flamengo: ‘Total lie’

Created from the base categories of Vasco, the midfielder of Barcelona and of the Brazilian team Philippe Coutinho would be wishing to return to national football. And Flamengo could be a good destination for the star, according to a Spanish portal. After the information was circulated in Europe, a cousin of the player mocked the publication: “Nego invents everything (laughs)”.

Philippe Coutinho’s future is uncertain at Barcelona. Among the various clubs that appear as a possible destination for the midfielder, the Catalan newspaper Sport published that Flamengo is one of them. According to the publication, Rubro-Negro already knows how much it can spend to have the player on loan in 2022 and, in the coming days, will intensify negotiations with the Spanish club and agents.

On Twitter, the cousin of the ex-Vasco star, David Coutinho, was amused by the news. Fan of Cruz-Maltino, the family member wrote: “Nego invents everything (laughs)”. When asked if it was true, the relative said it was “a total lie”.

At 29, Coutinho has been through Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Although he has a very high salary for the Brazilian reality, the ace would have the intention of being at a high level in the eyes of Tite for the 2022 World Cup, according to the portal.