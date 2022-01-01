Abel Ferreira ‘predicted’ Palmeiras’ first goal in the Libertadores final

Palmeiras won the Libertadores 2021 by beating Flamengo 2-1 at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. The goal that opened the scoring for the champion team was scored by Raphael Veiga, at the beginning of the game, in a move that coach Abel Ferreira had “predicted” right before the match.

During the lecture for the decision, the Portuguese drew the move in the tactical framework, which would later materialize on the field. In the play, Palmeiras reversed the ball to Gustavo Gómez, who explored the back of the opposing defense to find Mayke in depth. The full-back crossed low and Veiga finished to swing the net.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

In an interview with the Charla Podcast program, journalist Vitor Sérgio Rodrigues, from TNT Sports, told of a conversation with the Paraguayan defender from Verdão, who revealed that the play had been worked on for some time by the coach.

– I was at the Brasileirão party and talked to Gómez. I started chatting and said: “Man, tell me something. The play of the first goal (in the Libertadores final), did Abel train a lot?”, and he said: “Let me tell you about the story of that goal. Flamengo classified on Wednesday, on Friday Abel called me and said: ‘Flamengo’s defense has a behavior in which every time the opponent has the ball, Filipe Luís takes two steps inside and whoever marks the runner it’s Bruno Henrique or Michael”. He (Gómez) said he (Abel) showed a lot of video. He (Abel) said: “You (Gómez) are good at the long ball. If you give a straight pass, the chance of catching the full-back or the winger there, their winger won’t make it.” He talked about it for two months. And training long ball.

Abel Ferreira’s study and the team’s tactical application resulted in the most important game of the season. With the victory over Flamengo, Palmeiras became two consecutive champions of the Libertadores and three-time historic champion. Thus, the club tied with São Paulo, Santos and Grêmio for the position of biggest Brazilian winners of the tournament.

Summary: Fans excited about Coutinho and duration of contracts at Palmeiras Retrospective: the main moments of Palmeiras in 2021 CHECK THE DURATION OF THE CONTRACT FOR EACH PALMEIRAS PLAYER Remember the most random moments of Palmeiras in recent years Check out the winners of the Our Lecture 2021 Trophy

READ MORE