About to give birth, Ilana confesses to Breno that she kissed a doctor · TV News

From the next chapter Thursday (6) from Um Lugar ao Sol, Breno (Marco Ricca) will think that his wife has an affair with Gabriela (Natália Lage). About to give birth in the 9:00 pm soap on Globo, Ilana (Mariana Lima) will confess that she has known the obstetrician since her adolescence. She will then reveal to her husband that the two have confused friendship with romance in the past and ended up drifting apart after kissing.

He will be tormented by the revelation and find that the rapport between the two goes beyond the professional relationship. Gabriela will be Ilana’s obstetrician, who is expecting twins after having fertilized at 45 years of age.

The pregnant woman will have to choose between inducing a premature birth or waiting a little longer to have her daughters, but Gabriela will warn her that her pregnancy is high risk and that mother and babies can suffer serious consequences if the birth is not in advance.

The photographer will not accept the doctor’s instructions. To avoid more fights, the businesswoman will choose to change the specialist for another obstetrician. However, from the chapter of the next day 10, Rebeca’s best friend (Andrea Beltrão) will go into labor, and one of her girls will not survive the procedure.

She will be a nervous wreck, and Gabriela will be asked to accompany the delivery and calm her friend and ex-patient in the operating room. Ilana will get really involved with Gabriela, who is homosexual and will have no doubts about her feelings, but the doctor will not be the pivot of their separation.

At the same time, the audience will see Cecília (Fernanda Marques) go for all or nothing with Breno. She will kiss the photographer right after his wife’s birth. The old man will run away from the new one, but Rebeca’s daughter will make strict appointments.

In the chapter scheduled to air on the 11th, Breno will even give up on an advertising campaign for wanting to avoid the model. Unaware that the young woman kissed her husband, Ilana will still criticize the photographer.

Cecília, then, will appear in the couple’s apartment to pressure the character of Marco Ricca, who will be at a loss for what to do in the novel written by Lícia Manzo.

A Place in the Sun will have 107 chapters in all. The entire plot was recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the endings that the author will choose to air on March 12th. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

The remake of Pantanal is already in production and is scheduled to premiere to replace Um Lugar ao Sol in prime time on March 14th.

