Accident with path and trailer kills one person and closes BR-381 – Gerais

The tank path caught fire and the truck was crossed on the lanes, with its load spread out. (photo: Roberto Higino/Disclosure) A truck and a road collided violently on the BR-381, at the height of KM 161, at dawn this Saturday (1/1), in the urban perimeter of Governador Valadares, in the East of Minas. The accident happened around 1:30 am, on the section of the ring road, near the entrance to the city’s Industrial District.

The truck, which transported small boxes of milk drinks and yogurt, followed the BR-381 towards Valadares. At the entrance to the bridge over the Ona Creek, in a curve, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and fell. The cart dragged along the track and hit a tank path, used for transporting milk, which was empty.

The tanker driver died at the scene of the accident after having his body flung out of the vehicle, which caught fire. The driver on the road suffered an open fracture in his left arm and was rescued by the Fire Department ambulance. Aware, he was taken to the Emergency Room of the Municipal Hospital of Governador Valadares.

Accident involving road and prohibited truck BR-381, in Governador Valadares The crash took place around 1:30 am, at km161, part of the ring road, near the entrance to the Industrial District Learn more: https://t.co/IEfmXP6hon Video credit: Roberto Higino pic.twitter.com/lOLeMEsfay %u2014 State of Minas (@em_com) January 1, 2022

Military personnel from the Fire Department who went to the scene of the accident managed to quickly extinguish the flames, but the two vehicles continue to occupy both lanes of the highway. The Federal Highway Police reported that there is no provision to release traffic at the location.

To continue the journey, drivers have two alternative routes. Coming from Ipatinga, turn left, on the access lane to Bairro Santa Rita. Heading towards Ipatinga, enter a street in Bairro Vitria, reach the Distrito Industrial roundabout and resume the route to Vale do Ao. PRF recommended that drivers use navigation apps to follow alternative routes.