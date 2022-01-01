After denunciation and risk of losing a place in Serie A, Avaí starts paying back wages

Board of Directors of Leão da Ilha paid R$ 8 million in payroll for athletes and employees this Thursday; seven players denounced the club for late payments throughout 2021

Avaí paid, this Thursday (30), part of the back wages of athletes and club employees. It is noteworthy that seven players sued the Court for late payments referring to the year 2021.

In contact with the report from ND+, the current president of Leão da Ilha, Francisco José Battistotti, stated that the club anticipated R$ 8 million in broadcast rights and “paid all the salary he gave”.

In addition, the new representative, Julio Heerdt, spoke on the matter last Thursday night. According to him, Avaí paid a month’s salary back to all players. “No discrimination”.

“There is still a long way to go to pay off the debt with the players”, completed Júlio César Heerdt. In the comments, defender Betão showed support. “That’s it, President. Little by little, things will be in order”.

Seven players reported back pay

Diego Renan, Iury, Edilson, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo sought out Sapfesc (Union of Professional Soccer Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina) to file the complaint, which last Monday (27) was forwarded to the STJD after notification to Avaí.

The club was denounced based on articles 31, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law 9,615/98 together with article 17, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Brazilian Regulation – Series B/2021.

It is noteworthy that none of the seven players should remain at Leão da Ilha in 2022.

The union informed the court that the club was notified in August of the delays. However, the debts would not have been regularized. Sanctions and prior notice are provided for in Article 64 of the National Regulations for Registration and Transfers of Soccer Athletes.

The STJD Attorney’s Office asks Avaí to comment on the complaint. The club has three days to respond from January 21st, which is when the STJD recess ends.

After that, the notice of infraction is forwarded to a prosecutor and, if a debt with the players is proven, the Court will give a minimum period of 15 days for Leão da Ilha to pay the athletes.

Avaí’s lawyer, Sandro Barreto, points out that “no risk, the fans can be calm”, guarantees about the possibility of Leão da Ilha losing the spot in Serie A of 2022 due to back wages.

“We are already getting the values ​​right. Money came in today. In addition, decisions in this sense in the STJD are not aimed at harming the debtor club, usually only financial fines occur”, explains Barreto.