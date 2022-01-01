After losing Paulistão on open TV, Globo shows 97 games in Premiere· TV News

After losing Paulistão on open TV to Record, Globo acquired the rights to show 97 games in the Premiere, another 13 will be left out. The station announced the agreement with the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) this Thursday (30) in a press release.

According to the note, the next two years of the competition will be shown on pay-per-view. These include a few group stage matches, three quarter-final games, two semi-finals and two finals.

Under the agreement, the football entity will be responsible for generating the images on the field, while the network will bring its team of commentators, reporters and narrators to the coverage made by Premiere. It will be a non-exclusive broadcast, as the games will also be played on the official FPF app, Paulistão Play.

“The agreement successfully completes our project to remodel Paulistão’s broadcasting rights as of next year. Globo is a long-time partner, and through Premiere, on pay-per-view, it will continue to contribute to visibility and the strength of football in São Paulo,” said FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos in a note sent by the institution.

Currently, the pay-per-view service can be subscribed to a private television operator, on its own website or in combos with Globoplay and Prime Video. The product costs R$59.90 monthly.

Who else will show Paulistão?

Record owns 16 matches on open TV, with one game per round in the first phase, one in the quarterfinals, one semifinal and two in the final.

In September of this year, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster surpassed rivals’ proposals and signed the state championship exhibition until 2025. According to columnist Gabriel Vaquer, from TV news, Record offered twice the amount that Globo would like to pay for the package and more than double the amount of SBT.

YouTube will also show 16 games of Paulistão in the same scheme as open TV. HBO Max will have 29 streaming matches, the same 16 offered by Record and 13 more exclusive matches.