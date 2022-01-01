After (new) betrayal, Maiara and Fernando Zor meet again

The column LeoDias discovered, exclusively, that singers Maiara and Fernando met again after a turbulent Christmas. The information you will read below has been confirmed to our team by people close to the artists.

Maiara and Fernando’s meeting took place last Wednesday night (29/12). The two were face to face at a dinner offered by the couple Fernanda and Joaquim Luzi, in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Governador Celso Ramos.

During the reunion, Fernando asked Maiara’s forgiveness and promised that he wants to be a new man. According to the report of sources heard by the column, the countryman was emphatic in saying that he will change. The status of their relationship, however, remains elusive: nothing has been settled after the conversation.

Understand the latest crisis in the relationship between Maiara and Fernando

On Friday (12/24), the column LeoDias revealed that the singer Maiara decided to put an end to her relationship with Fernando Zor. Sources heard in our report reveal that the artist’s decision was motivated by betrayal. To close friends, Maiara would have confessed: “I’m tired”.

Also according to reports from sources heard by our report, Fernando was seen at a concert dancing with a girl. Comments published on social networks reinforce that the singer would not have limited himself to dancing with the young woman. It was the trigger for the singer to decide for the breakup.