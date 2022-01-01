After the show, the city of Minas Gerais has more cases of covid in one day than in a month

Camilla Dourado – Special for MS

Campo Belo, a city in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, registered only this Thursday (12/30) more cases of COVID-19 than it had added in a month. The explosion occurred after the performance of a sertanejo concert, on the 25th, which led the city to publish an appeal today.

“The City Hall of Campo Belo canceled New Year’s Eve and Carnival 2022, however, it is not up to the Municipal Executive to prohibit closed and/or private events, which continue under the permission of Minas Consciente”, says an excerpt of the positioning (read the full text below).

The municipal administration also reinforces that “the orientation is that everyone continues with the individual protective measures against the coronavirus, which are valid since March 2020”.

According to municipal management, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were registered just today (12/30) – some results were ready after the city’s bulletin closed at 4 pm. Between yesterday (12/29) and November 29, 24 new infections were recorded: from 7,562 to 7,586.

Therefore, in just one day, Campo Belo had a higher number of new cases than registered in 30 days.

country show

The case had repercussions in the city because on December 25th, residents celebrated Christmas afternoon at the city’s club to the sound of country duo Cleyton and Romário. Videos circulated on the internet show the place full of people without masks and very close to each other.

“I, unfortunately, went and accommodated like many people who got the vaccine,” said one resident who prefers not to be identified.

According to this resident, he was accompanied by nine other friends and all tested positive for the new coronavirus. “When I got to the doctor for the exam, he even asked me if I was also on the show. I had New Year’s Eve scheduled at my house, but I’ll have to be quarantined. Thanks to God, I’m vaccinated and with mild symptoms”, he explains.

Note from the municipality of Campo Belo

“The City Hall of Campo Belo reinforces to the population that, as had already been announced, Mayor Dr. Alisson, exactly one month ago (November 30), canceled the public festivities at the end of the year, as a way of inhibiting the circulation of people who may be asymptomatic carriers of the Covid-19 virus.

Our municipality is part of the “Minas Consciente” program of the State Government and through this program, private events are allowed, following specific rules.

The Municipality of Campo Belo canceled New Year’s Eve and Carnival 2022, however, it is not up to the Municipal Executive to prohibit closed and/or private events, which continue under the permission of Minas Consciente.

The orientation is for everyone to continue with the individual protective measures against the coronavirus, which have been in effect since March 2020.

Happy New Year to everybody!”