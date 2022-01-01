Airline Denies George Clooney’s Millionaire Fee – Prisma

“I really admire him personally, but in no way did we try to feature him in a commercial.”

The phrase said this week by executive İlker Aycı, chairman of Turkish Airlines, was the airline’s response to the controversy that erupted earlier this month.

And instead of ending the matter, he left doubts about whether the star was actually invited, or whether it was a way for the company to disdain the attempt to associate the brand with the actor.

At the time, star George Clooney said in an interview with The Guardian that he had turned down an offer of US$ 35 million (equivalent to R$ 195 million) for a day’s work to shoot a commercial.

Due to Clooney’s answer, it was speculated that the company in question would be Turkish Airlines, from Turkey, a country whose ideological policy is the target of questioning.

The Hollywood star said the company is associated with a “questionable” country despite being an ally, noting that he ended up rejecting the offer as not being worth it.

“I was offered $35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal [Clooney, esposa do ator e advogada de Direitos Humanos, com quem se casou em 2014] about that and we decided it’s not worth it. Was [associado a] a country that, although an ally, is sometimes questionable.

Clooney claimed that his conscience was more important than the value offered:

“Well, if it takes a minute out of my sleep, it’s not worth it.”

After a series of speculations, the Turkish Airlines executive refuted claims that American movie star George Clooney would appear in the company’s advertisements.

“We, as Turkish Airlines, are an award-winning company that has agreements with many top advertising stars or significant faces in the world,” said Aycı, adding that astronomical salaries are company policy.

“We were never formally interested in the name George Clooney, we never offered such an offer,” noted Aycı.

The idea of ​​recruiting Clooney for advertising doesn’t sound far-fetched, as the Turkish has a history of associating its brand with big names in Hollywood.

Celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Costner have appeared in previous Turkish Airlines ads.

Here’s a review of one of the commercials starring Kevin Costner 9 years ago: