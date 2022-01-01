Alef Manga’s representative reveals why he has not advanced in the negotiation with Inter

About 20 days ago, the magazine’s report brought the information that Internacional was one of those interested in hiring striker Alef Manga, who belongs to Volta Redonda and had stood out with the Goiás shirt in series B.

At the time, the player’s representative, Marlei Feliciano, informed that he was sending a representative to Rio Grande do Sul to deal with the possible arrival of the Colorado player. Inter’s management, as usual, denied interest.

In an interview with the newspaper “O Dia”, the attacker’s representative revealed the reason why the negotiation with Colorado had not advanced. According to him, Inter had no coach and the player wanted a quick definition.

“About Internacional, I actually sent an emissary to Porto Alegre, but there was no follow-up. Initial conversations did not progress. There was also a technician situation. It was no longer possible to wait for anyone. Alef had asked me to solve it before New Year’s Eve”, revealed an article written by journalist Venê Casagrande.

The striker was still speculated on in teams like Santos, Fortaleza and Vasco da Gama, but ended up hitting Coritiba in the last few hours. The team from Paraná hired the attacker on loan.