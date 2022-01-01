Aliel highlights new HU and actions in Health in 2021 | The net

A parliamentarian from Ponta Grossa holds the presidency of two commissions in the Federal Chamber and took important actions in the fight against the pandemic

The mandate of federal deputy Aliel Machado (PSB) brought more achievements to Ponta Grossa during the year 2021. Due to the difficulties faced by the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the mandate’s actions were focused on the Health area, with emphasis for the delivery of the new building of the University Hospital of the State University of Ponta Grossa (HU-UEPG), inaugurated in February.

“It was a challenging and difficult year for all of us. We faced the biggest pandemic of recent times. We lost people we loved, family, friends. The year ends with the sad mark of more than 617,000 dead in the country, an unprecedented tragedy. Only in Ponta Grossa, we lost more than 1,400 lives”, laments Aliel.

To alleviate the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives, the congressman devoted efforts mainly to the area of ​​Health. In February this year, at the height of the pandemic, the new HU building was inaugurated, with 1,300 square meters, 10 rooms, 20 beds , emergency room and offices. The new space allowed the hospital to dedicate 100% of care to patients with Covid-19. The new wing is the result of an amendment of R$ 4 million, earmarked for the mandate of the parliamentarian, and is serving the entire region.

“In addition, through our mandate, we conquered the allocation of more respirators, essential for the care of patients with Covid, and we also sought the accreditation of more ICU beds for the HU and other public hospitals in the region. Also in the area of ​​Health, we brought funds to purchase equipment for the Bom Jesus Hospital and Santa Casa de Misericórdia”, recalls the deputy.

UEPG was also met with an amendment of R$335,000 for the purchase of equipment to carry out Covid-19 tests at the Laboratory. The Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR), Ponta Grossa Campus, received an amendment of R$ 500 thousand for the development of a respirator. The resource was used to develop the research and to equip the laboratory. The city hall, in addition to the favorable vote of the congressman for the allocation of resources to fight the pandemic, received an additional R$ 300,000 for the cost of supplies destined for the Municipal Health Department.

“We seek to focus our actions on these priority areas for combating the pandemic. As president of the Science and Technology, Communication and Information Technology Commission, we have defended from the beginning the vaccine as the main way to fight the virus. In addition to the resources, we proposed important projects, such as the ban on cutting off water and electricity during the period of the pandemic, limiting the interest rate for self-employed, micro and small entrepreneurs, who were greatly harmed during this period, among others,” he said. Aliel.

The deputy, the only member of parliament elected in Ponta Grossa during his term of office, also defended and voted in favor of emergency aid ranging from R$600 to R$1,200.00 (for mothers who are heads of households). The aid was essential for the most vulnerable population to go through the most acute phase of the pandemic.

More features

The municipality of Ponta Grossa received an indication of an additional R$ 5 million in resources allocated through the mandate only in 2021. Several areas will be covered, with emphasis on the long-awaited paving of streets in Vilas Hilgemberg, Vila Cristina and Santo Antônio, for the construction of CMEI in Vila Cristina and Hilgemberg, Fire Department, HCor Bom Jesus, UEPG, assistance entities, among others.

“As we have been doing since the beginning of the term, Ponta Grossa has paid special attention to our work. Also because several services, mainly in the area of ​​Health, cover the entire region. We try to meet the demands that are brought to us by the leaders. It is a duty as representatives of the population to return what is their right, in terms of equipment and services”, emphasizes Aliel.

Disclosure of parliamentary activity pursuant to art. 6 of Bureau Act No. 62 of 2001