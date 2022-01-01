All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in January 2022

Check out the full list of games that will be released in the first month of the year

The month of January is usually not very promising when it comes to game releases. As it’s a period after the end of the year, it’s common for developers to wait a little longer to put weighty titles on the market.

However, even so, the prediction is that at least 25 games are made available to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch over the next few weeks. And most likely some of them will be on your list.

The main attraction of the month is the arrival of God of War for PC. One of Sony’s top exclusive titles will for the first time come to life outside of consoles, and the release is expected to significantly raise the graphics quality of one of the most praised games of the past generation.

The list of heavy throws still has Monster Hunter Rise for PC and the arrival of multiplatform Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Nintendo Switch players will have Pokémon Legends Arceus at the end of the month while for the PS5 the main news is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Check out the complete list of game releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch as of January 2022.



Game Releases – January 2022

06/01 – Demon Gaz Extra (PS4 and Switch)

(PS4 and Switch) 07/01 – Sword of Elpisia (PC, XOne and XSeries)

(PC, XOne and XSeries) 01/09 – Super Sami Roll (PC, PS5, XSeries and Switch)

(PC, PS5, XSeries and Switch) 01/12 – Monster Hunter Rise (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 01/12 – Mushroom Wars 2 (PC, XOne and Switch)

(PC, XOne and Switch) 01/12 – The Kids We Were: Complete Edition (PC and Switch)

(PC and Switch) 01/13 – astroneer (Switch)

(Switch) 01/13 – The Anacrusis (PC, XOne and XSeries)

(PC, XOne and XSeries) 01/14 – God of War (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 01/14 – Aery: Dreamscape (PC and XOne)

(PC and XOne) 01/20 – RPGolf Legends (PC, PS4, XOne and Switch)

(PC, PS4, XOne and Switch) 01/20 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSeries)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSeries) 01/20 – Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, XOne and Switch)

(PC, PS4, XOne and Switch) 01/20 – blackwind (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch) 01/20 – Expeditions: Rome (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 01/21 – Gravity Chase (PC and XOne)

(PC and XOne) 01/25 – Reverie Knights Tactics (PC, PS4, XOne and Switch)

(PC, PS4, XOne and Switch) 01/27 – Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch) 01/27 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries and Switch) 01/27 – COGEN: Sword of Rewind (PC, PS4, XOne, XSeries and Switch)

(PC, PS4, XOne, XSeries and Switch) 01/27 – Circuit Superstars (PC, PS4, XOne and Switch)

(PC, PS4, XOne and Switch) 01/27 – Wanderer (PC and PS4)

(PC and PS4) 01/28 – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

(Switch) 01/28 – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

(PS5) 01/28 – Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PC, XOne and Switch)

So, which of these games are you most looking forward to playing? Which ones will be on your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

