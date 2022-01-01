American actress and comedian dies at age 99

Actress and comedian Betty White died at age 99. The information was confirmed by US police according to the TMZ website.

According to the publication, Betty was found dead in her apartment this morning. The cause of death was not disclosed. TMZ also reported that the actress would turn 100 on January 17, 2022.

The Deadline website released a statement from Jeff Witjas, a member of the actress’s team.

Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever […] I will miss her so much and also the world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.

Jeff Witjas

Career

Betty White was born in Oak Park, Chicago, in 1922. She is the only child of Tess, a housewife, and Horace White, an electrical engineer.

The actress is remembered in the US for having the longest career as a TV artist. She has been on several shows since 1939, when she made her debut.

“The Golden Girls”, aired by NBC between 1985 and 1992, was one of the main works of Betty’s career. She played Rose Nylund, one of the protagonists. The series became known in Brazil as “Supergatas” and was shown on TV Globo.

The series and programs “community“, “In the Heat of Cleveland”, “Justice Without Limits”, “everwood“, “That’70s Show” and “Malha de Intrigas” are also among the outstanding projects in the artist’s trajectory.

Her first comedy role came in 1973, when the actress played Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Betty White has appeared in 115 productions throughout her career, reported TMZ.

According to the official website of Emmy International, one of the main awards on TV, Betty White was nominated 22 times in different categories and won in 6 opportunities. She also received a Grammy in 2012 for the book “If you ask me (and of course you won’t)”.