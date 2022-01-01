Ana Hikari, the Vanda of ‘The more life the better’, talks about Asian representation on TV and bisexuality

Success as Tina, one of the protagonists of “Malhação — Viva a difference” (2017) and of the series “As five” (2020), which will win a second season in 2022, Ana Hikari can now be seen as the Vanda of “How much more better life”. In the seven o’clock soap opera, she nurtures a platonic crush on Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), who really likes Flavia (Valentina Herszage). In the following interview, the actress talks about her characters, the natural way she views her sexuality and questions the Asian representation on TV.

How will Vanda react in front of the love triangle with Murilo and Flávia in the soap opera?

Vanda bites herself out of jealousy. The coolest thing is that it’s not just a cliché story of competition between women for a guy. People send me messages with pity for her and identify with this place of someone who is left over in a relationship of three people.

Vanda (Ana Hikari), Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

How important is Tina in your career?

It was a door opening on TV. I was able to present my work with a complex figure. What we most want is a character who can present us without stereotypes and with all our possibilities.

Benê (Daphne Bozaski), Ellen (Heslaine Vieira), Tina (Ana Hikari), Lica (Manoela Aliperti), Keyla (Gabriela Medvedoviski) and Lica (Manoela Aliperti) Photo: Estevam Avellar/Rede Globo/Divulgação

You are the first Asian to occupy the leading position on Globo. How do you see the agenda of Asian representation on Brazilian TV?

This agenda is still very invisible. Brazil is learning that being yellow is a racial identity that belongs to the country. The representation of Asian people on TV is still minimal. So far, we haven’t had an indigenous role in soap operas either. There are very few blacks and I was the only Asian to star in a soap opera. The rest of the protagonists are white. It is long past time for this to be questioned in such a diverse country.

You spoke publicly about your bisexuality. Do you believe you can help other people who are experiencing the same issue?

Yes, I think being a public figure and talking calmly about my sexuality can help change the idea that we are taboo or that we don’t exist. I get many messages from people who were inspired to talk about their sexualities after reading an interview with me. That inspires me, because maybe it would have been easier for me as a teenager if I had some reference to understand what I was feeling.

