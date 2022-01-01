Ana Maria Braga generates panic during Mais Você and why shocks the entire Globo

Ana Maria Braga surprised ex-participants of BBB 2020 and 2021 during Mais Você last Thursday (30). On the occasion, the presenter received Gil of Vigor, Camilla de Lucas, Thelma Assisi and Joao Luiz, causing panic in them with a prank.

While Ana was talking to the ex-brothers, the famous made a signal for the production of the morning program, which let out a ringtone from the Big Fone. The BBB device was feared by the participants of the house, because whenever it played, it could bring good or bad information about the game to those who attended.

After the tense moment, Ana asked the participants how life was outside the home. Camilla de Lucas, in turn, said that she fulfilled her dream of being a runway model.

“Entering São Paulo Fashion Week was a dream, I was bewildered, people screamed a lot. I had never set foot on a catwalk, and I always tried and got negative comments. People said that my beauty didn’t sell”, commented the influencer, who also became part of the Globo team.

Ana Maria Braga vents after undergoing surgery

In September 2021, the Globo presenter underwent surgery to correct a cataract. The procedure was performed to prevent it from getting more serious.

“Modern pirate, just not. It was a cataract, but I’m completely recovered, okay? I thought cataracts were out of this world, but look, it’s a 15 or 20 minute surgery”, he wrote.



“It really looks like a miracle! So, if you have a blur in your vision, stop by the doctor to see what it is!”, completed the famous.

New love?

Single since the end of her marriage to Johnny Lucet, Ana revealed that she wants to fall in love once more. In an interview with Caras magazine, the presenter made a confession.

“The pleasure of living, falling in love and having butterflies in my stomach is ageless and it’s emotions that move me”, she said at the time. The famous also evaluated her life after the breakup.

“I am a woman of great faith, and in adversity this divine strength, together with the love of my children, grandchildren and family, connects us and helps us a lot in facing adversity”.