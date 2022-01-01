Analysis: Anxiety, an evil that harms health and the future – Lifestyle

Until a few decades ago it was common to hear the expression “be anxious”. It was that feeling of passing anticipation, even pleasant, that preceded a party, a trip or an important event.

Other not-so-pleasant forms of anxiety have also always been common, such as that quickening of the heartbeat due to an exam, a job interview or something serious that sometimes makes you sleepless for a night or two. The “good anxiety” drives us, motivates us and makes our body stay alert for what is to come. It is a fight-or-flight mechanism that serves for our self-protection.

However, what has been seen in the last few years is a frightening growth of pathological forms of anxiety that unfold into a series of disorders. In other words: anxiety became a disease. The expression “I’m anxious” has changed to “I’m anxious”, indicating a permanent state that harms the health, quality of life, relationships and finances of millions of people around the world.

Anxiety manifests itself not only in the mind, but also in the body. In the book Anxious Brain, neurologist Dr. Leandro Teles describes changes and physical symptoms that the anxious person presents, such as dizziness, shortness of breath and impairment of intestinal, urinary and sexual functions. In addition, psychic changes occur, such as fear, anguish, feeling of death and also loss of cognitive functions, resulting in slower brain responses.

Living with anxious adults can be distressing, but seeing children suffering from it is something even worse. After all, if from childhood — the most important phase for character formation, learning, and the entire base of life — an individual has such harmful disorders, what will his adult life be like? Studies show that Brazilian children are the most anxious in the world. So, what will happen to their future (and the country) if nothing is done to change this sad reality?

It is necessary that society as a whole pays due attention to the issue, but especially that parents and guardians assume a stance of struggle — and not flight — against this evil and do not believe that this is something normal. Even with all the technological advances, we are still human beings and we have the same basic needs as always. And one of them is having peace of mind to make the best decisions in the face of the challenges we will all have to face.