André Chame says that John Textor was impressed by Botafogo’s fans and wants to ‘repay the affection’

the fans of Botafogo is excited about the possible arrival of John Textor, a possible SAF investor, to the club. It seems that the opposite is true: in an interview on Alvinegro’s official website, André Chame, the interlocutor responsible for passing on information about the negotiations, stated that the American was delighted with the crowd on social networks.

– We had a first video contact with John Textor. We hear a brief summary of his success story in the most diverse business activities he has participated in, especially in the technology, cinema and, more recently, football sectors. He is a sport lover and considers it a great social catalyst. He was very impressed with the passion of our fans, not only in videos and images obtained on the internet, but also because of interactions on social networks, and showed interest in returning all this affection using the best practices in the performance of Botafogo activities SAF. He showed great admiration for our colors, for our shield, for the Lone Star and for the history of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas – Said Call.

The transition for Textor to take over the SAF, however, will not happen overnight. As it is a detailed process, everything still takes time to happen. Call, however, guarantees: John Textor is the only investor who trades with Alvinegro.

– With the acceptance of the premises inserted by Botafogo, the non-binding agreement was signed by President Durcesio Mello, which grants 60 days exclusivity to investor John Textor to negotiate with Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas. At the moment, all parties involved are under a confidentiality agreement, which is also common in operations of this nature, so that I was honorably designated by everyone as the sole interlocutor in the negotiation. We expect the signing of the binding contract in the coming weeks and I repeat that, for sixty days, John Textor is the only investor with whom Botafogo has open negotiations – explained the lawyer.

André made a point of stressing that the next 60 days will be full of conversations, negotiations and little news – even because there is a confidentiality agreement between the parties.

– We all know about the anxiety for information, but it is important to understand that any news that is not well publicized or communicated can generate unnecessary wear and tear between the parties, and even jeopardize the ongoing negotiation, especially when the most sensitive details of the operation are being discussed by professionals on both sides. Therefore, in order to avoid any news that does not correspond to reality, BFR, XP and John’s team have decided that communication with the press and with our glorious fans will be done by only one person. I had, as I said, the honor of being assigned to this role, which I hope to fulfill with the greatest care and transparency possible, always respecting, and above all, the duty of confidentiality of all parties involved – he completed.